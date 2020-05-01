TCP/IP is a robust set of protocols designed to provide communications in both local area networks and on the Internet with different operating systems and hardware. The protocol is developed and managed by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), supervised by the Internet Society (ISOC). The standards and documentation issued in the form of Request for Comments (RFC) documents.

History

It 1970, it developed on UNIX systems as a DARPA project to enhance communications between universities and research centers. Most of its research carried at the University of California, Berkeley.

TCP/IP Protocol Suite

Transport

TCP Transmission Control Protocol : handles receiving and sending out communications, designed to work with cohesive messages or data. At the sender's end, it breaks the data into separate components called datagrams, which are further break into packets and designates their order. The packets is the physical message unit transmitted through various interlocking routes and delivered to their destination computers. And at the receiver's end, it checks received datagrams and sorts them into designated order, reassembling into the original message.The protocol provides stable and reliable connections. Sending small components proved to be safe and faster than sending one large bulky transmission. It any datagram lost or damaged, only that component is re-sent.

IP Internet Protocol : It is a base protocol and handles actual transmission

: It is a base protocol and handles actual transmission UDP User Datagram Protocol : Works at raw level, breaks the data into packets, without designating or checking the order. It handles receiving and sending packets with no guarantee. Used for transmitting large amounts of data that can even survive with the loss of a few packets like videos, temporary images, and banners displayed on the Internet.

ICMP Internet Control Message Protocol : status messages for IP

To determine Routing

RIP Routing Information Protocol

OSPF Open Shortest Path First

Network Address

DNS Domain Name System : provides address resolution

ARP Address Resolution Protocol : determines the unique IP address of systems

RARP Reverse Address Resolution Protocol : determine addresses of systems

User Service

FTP File Transmission Protocol : provides file transmission

TFTP Trivial File Transfer Protocol: transfers files using UDP

SMTP Simple Mail Transfer Protocol : transfers email between systems

Telnet : Remote login to another system on the network

RPC Remote Procedure Call : allows programs on remote systems to communicate

Network Services

NFS Network File System : provides access to remote file systems; allows mounting of file systems on remote machines

NIS Network Information Service : maintains user accounts across a network

BOOTP Boot Protocol : start system using boot information on the server for network

SNMP Simple Network Management Protocol : provides status messages on TCP/IP configuration

DHCP Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol : automatically provides network configuration information to host systems

Gateway

EGP Exterior Gateway Protocol : provides Routingfor external networks

GGP Gateway-to-Gateway Protocol : provides Routing between internet gateways

IGP Interior Gateway Protocol : provides Routing for internal networks

TCP/IP Protocol Development Groups

ISOC Internet Society : Professional membership organization of Internet experts that oversees boards and task forces dealing with network policy issues

IESG The Internet Engineering Steering Group : Responsible for technical management of IETF activities and the Internet standards process

IANA Internet Assigned Numbers Authority : Responsible for Internet Protocol (IP) addresses

IAB Internet Architecture Board : Defines the overall architecture of the Internet, providing guidance and broad direction to the IETF

IETF Internet Engineering Task Force : Protocol engineering and development arm of the Internet