KDE themes placed in the directory

.kde/share/apps/kthememanager

To control and customize themes, open Theme Manager in the KDE control panel under Appearances.

Internet & Network menu of the Control Center -> select Network Setting -> Click Administrative Mode button. It displays four panels Network Interfaces, Routes, Domain Name System, and Network profiles.

Network Interfaces Panel : Connected network interfaces are listed. Buttons are available to Enable or Disable an interface. To configure a device, click on its entry and click the Configure Interface button -> Select Automatic or Manual Configuration. The automatic configuration uses DHCP; Manual configuration lets a user enter the IP address and Netmask.

KDE zeroconf solution using Avahi (kdnssd) located in the kdnnsd-avahi package allows the setup of non-routable private networks without performing any configuration. Avahi includes multicast DNS (mDNS) and DNS service discovery (DNS-SD), which automatically detects services on a network. It connects them to access resources like printers without the need for a DHCP server or static IP addresses. IP addresses determined using either IPv6 or IPv4 Link-Local address. IPv4 Link-Local address assigned from 168.254.0.0 network pool.

Distributions like Red Hat and Fedora use the DNS service discovery.

Windows XP, 7, and 10 themes

The B00merang Project provides Windows XP, 7, and 10 themes that support the GTK toolkit and its desktops like Cinnamon, GNOME Shell, Xfce, Unity, and other apps (Plank panel theme and Openbox window manager theme). It gives the same Windows icon themes to have the same look & feel like Windows.

