IT Sector is not growing very well Why?

As we all know that IT Sector is not growing very well these days, it is under recession and due to this employment opportunities are also decreased in the same sector, which create stress among the people belong to technical field or IT field.

This shows that there is a great need for the IT Industry or IT companies to upgrade their skills from time to time according to the current market conditions, technology or other factors, to remain in the market. Technology is the factor which keeps on changing or upgraded thus IT Companies are required to upgrade their skills especially in the area of technology to rise.

In terms of growth and demand of the IT services, leading IT Companies are expecting 2014 better than 2013. During this period big changes are taking place in terms of both technologies and business models and unless Indian IT providers keep pace, they risk being left behind. The biggest change which we all have seen is the technical power in the hands of the consumers with a lot of more computing power and with more use of gadgets such as smart phones, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, desktop etc. by the consumers. The change mainly focuses on the consumerisation of technology.

In 1969, the modern cell phone has more computing power than all of NASA, when two astronauts on the moon are put by them. There are various modes of interaction and communication such as gadgets, social media and micro blogging and storage technologies such as cloud which states the changes in the usage of technology and in the way of interaction of the consumers with organizations.

As we all know that customer satisfaction is the important goal of every organization, same is the case with IT Company thus to remain relevant and important to their customers, IT organizations must build skills in these newer technologies in innovative ways that may be different from the past.

As every organization wants to achieve their goals so now they are looking for service providers and vendors that can help them achieve the same. The historical advantage of writing miles of code at more competitive rates is now no more relevant. They are looking for the service providers as they are more capable of understanding business in a more effective way with the language of business also and provide them value for their money.

Indian IT industry having the business of $108-billion will have to address the two issues: one is of changes in the technologies and another is of wiring themselves differently so as to speak the language of business. They have to find for various intelligent and innovative ways by which their revenue and profit both can increased to a greater extent without adding extra or more corresponding number of employees or manpower.

There are several ways by which more innovation can be incorporated; one way that they can incorporate more innovation is by aligning themselves with younger, more innovative companies, both overseas and in India. Some vibrant product and technology firms are also now developing by the Indian IT ecosystems. For instance, an Indian IT start-up, whose technology helps to analyse the performance of Android apps, is learnt to be on Facebook's acquisition radar. Indian IT biggies are also required to engage themselves actively with start-ups here and must take benefits of the opportunities emerging on their home turf.