<< Prev. Page: Linux TCP/IP Network Administration
- ISOC Internet Society: Professional membership organization of Internet experts that oversees boards and task forces dealing with network policy issues
- IESG The Internet Engineering Steering Group: Responsible for technical management of IETF activities and the Internet standards process
- IANA Internet Assigned Numbers Authority: Responsible for Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, officially allocates Internet addresses. It oversees Internet Registries (IRs)
- Internet Registries (IRs): maintains Internet addresses on regional and local levels to users by Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The Internet Registry for the Americas is the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN).
- IAB Internet Architecture Board: Defines the overall architecture of the Internet, providing guidance and broad direction to the IETF
- IETF Internet Engineering Task Force: Protocol engineering and development arm of the Internet
TCP/IP Configuration Files
A set of configuration files in the /etc directory used to manage TCP/IP network, specify network information as host & domain names, IP addresses, and interface options.
- hostnames /etc/hosts: It holds domain names and IP addresses of frequently accessed hosts. It associates hostnames with IP address list domain names for remote hosts with their IP addresses. For each IP address, a domain name exists, which references a computer on the network. Before accessing nameserver, the system translates domain names to their associate IP address using /etc/hosts file.
127.0.01 localhost.localdomain localhost wap.ananova.com
192.0.78.206 ananova.com
localhost.localdomain and localhost are associated with 127.0.0.1 (reserved address – loopback device) enables the system to communicate locally with each other.
- /etc/resolv.conf: It holds Ip addresses for DNS servers along with domain to search. A DNS entry starts with nameservers, followed by the nameserver IP address. A search entry lists network domain addresses. On a local network, DHCP automatically places an entry in this file and then router reference ISP's nameserver.
search ananova.com bhj.org
nameserver ns1.ananova.com 192.0.78.206
nameserver ns2.ananova.com 192.0.78.72
- /etc/services: It lists network services available on a system like FTP, Web server, Telnet, and associated ports.
- /etc/protocols: It lists TCP/IP protocols supported by a system. Its entry shows protocol number, keyword identifier, and a brief description.
>> Next Page: Domain Name System DNS