<< Prev. Page: Linux TCP/IP Network Administration

ISOC Internet Society : Professional membership organization of Internet experts that oversees boards and task forces dealing with network policy issues

: Professional membership organization of Internet experts that oversees boards and task forces dealing with network policy issues IESG The Internet Engineering Steering Group : Responsible for technical management of IETF activities and the Internet standards process

: Responsible for technical management of IETF activities and the Internet standards process IANA Internet Assigned Numbers Authority : Responsible for Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, officially allocates Internet addresses. It oversees Internet Registries (IRs)

: Responsible for Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, officially allocates Internet addresses. It oversees Internet Registries (IRs) Internet Registries (IRs) : maintains Internet addresses on regional and local levels to users by Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The Internet Registry for the Americas is the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN).

: maintains Internet addresses on regional and local levels to users by Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The Internet Registry for the Americas is the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN). IAB Internet Architecture Board : Defines the overall architecture of the Internet, providing guidance and broad direction to the IETF

: Defines the overall architecture of the Internet, providing guidance and broad direction to the IETF IETF Internet Engineering Task Force : Protocol engineering and development arm of the Internet

TCP/IP Configuration Files

A set of configuration files in the /etc directory used to manage TCP/IP network, specify network information as host & domain names, IP addresses, and interface options.

hostnames /etc/hosts : It holds domain names and IP addresses of frequently accessed hosts. It associates hostnames with IP address list domain names for remote hosts with their IP addresses. For each IP address, a domain name exists, which references a computer on the network. Before accessing nameserver, the system translates domain names to their associate IP address using /etc/hosts file.

127.0.01 localhost.localdomain localhost wap.ananova.com

192.0.78.206 ananova.com

localhost.localdomain and localhost are associated with 127.0.0.1 (reserved address – loopback device) enables the system to communicate locally with each other.

: It holds domain names and IP addresses of frequently accessed hosts. It associates hostnames with IP address list domain names for remote hosts with their IP addresses. For each IP address, a domain name exists, which references a computer on the network. Before accessing nameserver, the system translates domain names to their associate IP address using /etc/hosts file. 127.0.01 localhost.localdomain localhost wap.ananova.com 192.0.78.206 ananova.com localhost.localdomain and localhost are associated with 127.0.0.1 (reserved address – loopback device) enables the system to communicate locally with each other. /etc/resolv.conf : It holds Ip addresses for DNS servers along with domain to search. A DNS entry starts with nameservers, followed by the nameserver IP address. A search entry lists network domain addresses. On a local network, DHCP automatically places an entry in this file and then router reference ISP's nameserver.

search ananova.com bhj.org

nameserver ns1.ananova.com 192.0.78.206

nameserver ns2.ananova.com 192.0.78.72

: It holds Ip addresses for DNS servers along with domain to search. A DNS entry starts with nameservers, followed by the nameserver IP address. A search entry lists network domain addresses. On a local network, DHCP automatically places an entry in this file and then router reference ISP's nameserver. search ananova.com bhj.org nameserver ns1.ananova.com 192.0.78.206 nameserver ns2.ananova.com 192.0.78.72 /etc/services : It lists network services available on a system like FTP, Web server, Telnet, and associated ports.

: It lists network services available on a system like FTP, Web server, Telnet, and associated ports. /etc/protocols : It lists TCP/IP protocols supported by a system. Its entry shows protocol number, keyword identifier, and a brief description.

>> Next Page: Domain Name System DNS