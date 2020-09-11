The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a plan to provide up to $21 million to support research in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for fusion energy.

Dr. Chris Fall, Director of DOE’s Office of Science, said: “These awards will enable fusion researchers to take advantage of recent rapid advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning. AI and ML will help us accelerate progress in fusion and keep American scientists at the forefront of fusion research.”

The selected awards will seek to improve operational efficiencies at the Office of Science fusion facilities by automating data analysis workflows and enabling real-time control algorithms. Researchers expect to make use of the world-leading supercomputing resources at DOE national laboratories.

Awards were selected based on competitive peer review under a DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement and a parallel, companion announcement for DOE laboratories.

The effort is part of DOE’s Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing program in a joint effort of the Offices of Fusion Energy Sciences and Advanced Scientific Computing Research within the DOE’s Office of Science.

Planned funding totals $21 million for projects lasting up to three years in duration, with $8 million in the Fiscal Year 2020 dollars and out-year funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

Source: Press Release Department of Energy energy.gov WASHINGTON, DC Date: August 19, 2020 Contact: (202) 586-4940