Join website visitors and get extra leads

What improved customs to offer them help then through a quick chat on your website? It’s way quicker than email and more competent than a phone. Don’t make your clients wait. One live chat software agent talks ten times extra than the phone agent. Make Live Chat your go-to client service device within minutes. Live Chat Software India is a successful client service and sales tool for your website all over India and other countries too, that enables visitors to instantaneously communicate with your personnel. Guests to your website merely click a Live Help button and are linked with one of the representatives. Representative then assists the visitor by providing information, links, graphics, or even guiding them from side to side by website. The Live Chat explanation is provided on an Application Service Provider (ASP) source. This means there is no hardware to install, and you can get on track instantly. It can support hundreds of net chat rooms and thousands of guests without any lapse in response time.

How Live Chat works for fulfillment

Indulge the clients.

Help those who need it, get in touch with people on your website and blemish them in the right direction.

Most cases are resolved on spot, 8 out of 10 times the customer not even have to chase since the case have been resolved during chat.

Find out new opportunities by approaching clients directly on site

Keep pathway on the performance.

Live chat features which makes it exclusive

There are many features which make live chat very vital Chatting is simpler with Live Chat; your agents get all the tools and information they need to offer quick and painless customer service using live chat. You can literally take a look into your customers’ minds using live chat. Everything that customers are typing in is visible in the chat window even if they don’t send it over. Save time by creating canned responses for discount information, you’re pricing and links to specific places on your website. Tagging your chats will give you access to a whole new level of customer data, by adding a short ticket to a chat you will be able to come out statistics for a particular type of cases only. Both the agents and customers can use live chat to exchange files. No need to use pesky lines or emails attachments, simply drag and drop a file on the chat window. All chats are stored and can be accessed later on. Using rich filtering options, you will be able to rapidly find conversations that comprise a certain expression, were handled by a particular agent or happened during a specified time frame.

Why is Chatwoo the only chat alternative

Chatwoo gives you limitless chats and no questions asked. Now, nobody can stop you from engaging with your clients. There are many more features below which formulate chatwoo varied from any new chat option Chatwoo works across your entire internet properties. Built to empower your sales and support teams with precedence tiers, transfers, user roles, monitoring, reporting and team chats. Customize the whole lot! The chat window, agent photos, company logos, chat buttons, and agent greeting messages. Chatwoo will not impact your website's initial-load performance thanks to synchronous loading.