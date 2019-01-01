Live chat support -the ultimate web service

Live support is a Web service that allows businesses to converse, or chat, in real time with guests to their Web site. Live support is a Web service that allows businesses to converse, or chat, in real time with visitors to their Web site. Live support applications are generally used to provide instant customer support and information to patrons and customers. Exact features and functions of live support are application explicit, however you can usually expect a live chat application to offer real-time visitor monitoring, custom chat windows, unseen traffic analysis, website integration and secure administration control.

Live chat software Drupal is free

Live chat software Drupal is free, open-source software that can be used by individuals or groups of users — even those missing technical skills — to create effortlessly and manage many types of Web sites. The application includes a content management platform and an urbanized framework. Drupal is written in the PHP programming language. The software is ready-to-use ahead download and also includes a Web-based installer and adds on modules. The software supports content management, mutual authoring, newsletters, podcasts, image galleries, peer-to-peer networking, file uploads/downloads and more.

Chatwoo a user-friendly solution

Chatwoo is a free, rapid, high performance and most user-friendly live chat key. It allows you to live chat with website visitors, monitor site traffic, and analyze visitors' web activities; including their search engine and keyword usage. It is as powerful live chat software module! Allows you to talk with your website visitors, monitor traffic and analyze visitor’s behavior. From your main Drupal CMS installation, your can supervise the chat on other Drupal websites, shopping carts or different CMS. Our live chat module is the most scalable and flexible Live Chat for Drupal websites.

Benefits of chatwoo

Unlimited Domains: With its incredible multiple domains feature, it's easier to supervise all your internet sites in Drupal, in any other CMS or a regular page.

Unlimited Agents: The number of agents isn't a restriction in our Live Chat solution thanks to the unlimited agents feature.

Real Drupal Integration: this Server is like any other extension in Drupal that can be effortlessly installed as a module available for versions 7.1 and above.

Chat from Anywhere: Monitor your visitors from the soothe of your desktop. If you're outside of the office, you can also view guests from your iPhone/iPad, Android or PlayBook.

Highly Customizable: From displaying photos for each client service agent to a complete logo re-branding

Easy to Install and Configure: Install and supervise server as you would any other module in Drupal.

Drupal Chatwoo plug-in

Live Chat Plug-in for Drupal allows collaborating with your Drupal website visitors. It is fully customizable, light-weight, simple to install and requires just a free account at Chatwoo to complete the integration with Drupal websites. Chatwoo readily integrates with Drupal. You can embed chatwoo in a site page or use the floating chat bar on every page of your website. Your users can start voice, video and text chat from anywhere, anytime. All features of chatwoo including private chat, chat rooms, games, real-time conversion and more will work smoothly on your Drupal site. You can limit chatwoo to certain user groups as per your choice.