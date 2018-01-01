Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostBreak

About Company – Hosting Review HostBreak
Establishment: 2001
Headquarters: Pakistan
Owner: Aziz ur Rehman
Company name: HostBreak Web Technologies
Address
Software Technology Park, I-9/3 Islamabad 44000
Phone: +92 334 8560160, +92 346 8560160
Services Offered
- Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting
Optimized WordPress Hosting: Plan starts at $2.95 per month
website building, domain name, Website Advertisement
- Reseller hosting
- Dell dedicated servers, SSL certificates, Database hosting, E-mail hosting, web design services, and custom programming
Others Services Offered
- Free Migration
- easy-to-use software
- e-commerce tools
Target Customers: SME's
What for Customers?
- The company helps the customers in building an online presence
- Offers multiple hosting packages
- Reliable, secure, fast and scalable
Support: 24.7.365