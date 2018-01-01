Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostBreak

Ananova

About Company – Hosting Review HostBreak

Establishment: 2001

Headquarters: Pakistan

Owner: Aziz ur Rehman

Company name: HostBreak Web Technologies

Address

Software Technology Park, I-9/3 Islamabad 44000
Phone: +92 334 8560160, +92 346 8560160

Services Offered

  • Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting
    Optimized WordPress Hosting: Plan starts at $2.95 per month
    website building, domain name, Website Advertisement
  • Reseller hosting
  • Dell dedicated servers, SSL certificates, Database hosting, E-mail hosting, web design services, and custom programming

Others Services Offered

  • Free Migration
  • easy-to-use software
  • e-commerce tools

Target Customers: SME's

What for Customers?

  • The company helps the customers in building an online presence
  • Offers multiple hosting packages
  • Reliable, secure, fast and scalable

Support: 24.7.365

