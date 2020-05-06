Prev. Page: Domain Name System (DNS)

On the Internet, a database of domain names with IP addresses maintained providing service of translating a domain name to IP addresses. When a query placed on nameserver, it looks for the IP address of a domain name. A nameserver uses several configuration files to enable it to answer requests. On Linux systems, the Berkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND) provides specifically designed server software called resolvers, distributed by the Intenet Software Consortium. It obtains addresses from the nameservers. The local resolver configured as /etc/host.conf or /etc/nsswitch and /etc/resolv.conf files.

host.conf

order : specifies the sequence of name resolution methods

hosts – checks for a name in the local /etc/host file

bind – queries DNS nameserver for an address

nis – uses Network information Service protocol to obtain an address

# host.conf # lookup names in host file and then check DNS order bind host # there is no multiple addresses multi off

Name Server Switch /etc/nsswitch

On Linux System, different functions to operate in standard C Library configured by a scheme Name Service Switch (NSS) based on methods of the same name used by Sun Microsystems Solaris 2 OS. A database like services like password support and name services (NIS, DNS) directly access these functions using a fixed search order.

The database sources and lookup order listed in the /etc/nsswitch.conf configuration file. NSS supports configuration files:

aliases: Mail aliases, used by Sendmail

ethers: Ethernet numbers

group: Group of users

hosts: Hostnames and numbers

netgroup: Networkwide list of hosts and users, used for access rules; C libraries before glibc 2.1 only support netgroups over NIS

network: Network names and numbers

passwd: User passwords

protocols: Network protocols

publickey: Public and secret keys for SuperRPC used by NFS and NIS+

rpc: Remote procedure call names and numbers

services: Network services

shadow: Shadow user passwords

An entry has two fields, the service, and the configuration specifications. It holds instructions on how the lookup procedure works; it contains specifications and action items. Valid specification service includes: nis, nisplus, files, db, dns and compat. The action specifies the action to take for a specific service

files: checks corresponding /etc file for the configuration

db: checks corresponding /var/db databases for the configuration, valid for all except netgroup

compat: valid only for passwd, group and shadow files

dns: checks the DNS service, valid only for hosts file

nis: checks the NIS, valid for all files

nisplus: NIS version 3

hesoid: Uses hesoid for lookup

History

Initially, in the late 1960s, Jon Postel kept the records kept on a floppy disk. By 1998, as he and others pointed out that just one person shouldn't hold such a significant amount of power. The U.S. Department of Commerce lays out a plan to transition control to a new private nonprofit organization, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) under a contract to manage internet addresses around the world. In 2016, after the expiry of the same, governance shifted to a board of representatives from more than 100 countries.