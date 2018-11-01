The .NZ domain for New Zealand

Launched in 1987 and was first administered by the Domainz registry operator, later sold to Melbourne IT in 2003.
Third-level .NZ domains
- .CO.NZ domains – for commercial organizations and businesses
- .NET.NZ domains – for telecommunication companies, digital agencies and service providers related to New Zealand
- .ORG.NZ domains – for nonprofit organizations
Administration: By InternetNZ – a non-profit organization dedicated to promote and protect the Internet in New Zealand. The day-to-day operations handled by a subsidiary – NZRS Limited. The Policy development and monitoring registrar activities are done by the Domain Name Commission Limited (DNCL)
No. of Domains Registered: 670,000+
Target Customers
- Individuals, small business owners, freelancers, restaurants, bars, fans of the Lord of the Rings and/or of New Zealand’s stunning nature
- The locals, known internationally as ‘Kiwis’, show preference to sites ending in .NZ.
Registration requirements
- Open for registration to anyone from any part of the world
- Domain name between 3 and 63 characters, which must begin/end with a letter or a number. Also, cannot contain a dash in the third and fourth positions.
- It may contain letters (a-z, A-Z), numbers (0-9) and dashes (-)