The .NZ domain for New Zealand

Launched in 1987 and was first administered by the Domainz registry operator, later sold to Melbourne IT in 2003.

Third-level .NZ domains

.CO.NZ domains – for commercial organizations and businesses

– for commercial organizations and businesses .NET.NZ domains – for telecommunication companies, digital agencies and service providers related to New Zealand

– for telecommunication companies, digital agencies and service providers related to New Zealand .ORG.NZ domains – for nonprofit organizations

Administration: By InternetNZ – a non-profit organization dedicated to promote and protect the Internet in New Zealand. The day-to-day operations handled by a subsidiary – NZRS Limited. The Policy development and monitoring registrar activities are done by the Domain Name Commission Limited (DNCL)

No. of Domains Registered: 670,000+

Target Customers

Individuals, small business owners, freelancers, restaurants, bars, fans of the Lord of the Rings and/or of New Zealand’s stunning nature

The locals, known internationally as ‘Kiwis’, show preference to sites ending in .NZ.

Registration requirements

Open for registration to anyone from any part of the world

Domain name between 3 and 63 characters, which must begin/end with a letter or a number. Also, cannot contain a dash in the third and fourth positions.

It may contain letters (a-z, A-Z), numbers (0-9) and dashes (-)