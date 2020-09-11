Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced it would provide $16 million for advanced research in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) for both scientific investigation and the management of complex systems.

Focus is on Physical Sciences Research and Management of Complex Processes

The funding will support two sets of projects. The first set focuses on ML and AI's development for predictive modeling and simulation for research across the physical sciences.

The second set of projects focuses on basic ML and AI research for “decision support” in managing complex processes similar to those found in self-driving cars, where ML and AI can make or aid in making real-time decisions.

Dr. Chris Fall, Director of DOE's Office of Science, said: “We are making enormous strides in adapting machine learning and artificial intelligence to a wide range of scientific and operational challenges. These projects will strengthen ML and AI as tools for scientific investigation and complex processes management.”

The projects, which are led by a mix of universities and DOE national laboratories, were chosen by competitive peer review under two separate DOE Funding Opportunity Announcements (along with parallel, companion DOE laboratory announcements), “Scientific Machine Learning for Modeling and Simulations” and “Artificial Intelligence and Decision Support for Complex Systems,” issued by the Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) within DOE's Office of Science.

The five modeling and simulation projects will be funded at a total of $3 million in the Fiscal Year 2020 dollars over two years. The six decision support projects will be three years in duration for $13 million, with $7 million in the Fiscal Year 2020 dollars and out-year funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

