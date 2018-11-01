Latest News And Web Hosting Review Gearhost

Gearhost built superior products that developers love and reliable services in the industry. They provide an interface which allows CloudSite to be flexible according to business needs. Through instant application scaling, clients can scale from standard, free and reserved web-nodes with a single click. The company supports both MySQL 5.6 and MSSQL 2014 in a clustered environment. These are free and paid databases available for the remote management like MYSQL or SSMS toolbox. Moreover, Gearhost provides industry leading and user-friendly interface to manage applications easily. With cPanel create, scale and deploy without any hassle. On top of this, the company offers 99.99% uptime guarantee by using clusters of web server nodes to keep applications online. Customers install Joomla, WordPress, DNN, Orchard and other favorite apps in a single click. Besides, some standard features of Gearhost include two-factor authentication, multiple version support, Live app monitoring, DNS manager, SSL support and trusted network providers.

Gearhost : Company Overview

Gearhost management believes in making a factual product which is loved by all & easy to use. Its specialities are .net, PHP, classic asp, Microsoft SQL & dql database. It includes a strong database, easy to use control panel, one-click app install with instant scaling, git publishing & more additional features. There are three different plans which are scaled by cloud site. Gearhost is giving .net & PHP absolutely free of cost with limited resources. Gearhost is for people who require to scale & launch applications with ease & speedily. It gives this facility at an appealing price. Customer can start it without fear of losing any money because it is available for free of cost with some restrictions. It is more useful then dedicated server cause with dedicated server a customer is limited to scale vertically only whereas gear host scaling is done both horizontally & vertically with a single click. It is better than shared hosting as well because most of them are not clustered & due to this does not perform well.

Features & performance

Its specialities are .net, PHP, classic asp, Microsoft sql & SQL database. It includes strong data base, easy to use control panel, one-click app install with instant scaling, git publishing & more additional features. Gearhost renders platform for the developers who want to launch & scale applications speedily. There is one more feature available with gearhosting & that is multiple reserved instances. Because of more instances speed of application will also increase. There are various types of scaling tiers available with gearhosting. It starts with a free cloud site, scale to a shared cloud site & last one is reserved node. If a customer wants to add new feature then he can discuss it with team of gear host.

Hosting plans

Gearhost offer three plans & all plans include SSD that is solid state drive, clustered HA web note, DNS management, 99.99% uptime & many more additional services. They also have multiple private peering uplink providers including TW Telecom, Qwest, Verizon, SAVVIS, AT&T, XO and Level3.

Support

They have four data centres located in the Denver, Irvine, Chicago and Ashburn. It is directly peered to hundreds of other providers on public exchange points. Through them, gearhost is providing support via email.

Pros & cons

It`s one if the advantage is that its risk-free. Cause it renders services at free of cost & customer will be aware of services before paying for them. But it limits its resources like direct SMTP support, API, custom plan of specific resources etc. are not available.

Refund Policy

Refund Policy

There is no refund policy.

Conclusion

Gearhost is a platform for developers which make it possible to use applications in the cloud with nominal price. With three different affordable plans, it seems to be beneficial to use gearhost. Gearhost is behoof over a shared host & dedicated server, therefore better, bigger & stronger than others.