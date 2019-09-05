Good news for the customers of the firm ezW2 software, as now they will get free technical support from the W2 and 1099 software developer Halfpricesoft.com. The software developer has recently announced their new plan in which they offer technical support on free basis to the customers of ezW2 software. EzW2 is a user friendly tax software used to prepare , print and efile W2 and 1099- tax forms and mainly meant for HR Managers, employers and accountants.

Most of the customers of the firm ezW2 are small business owners and managers who have limited budgets, accounting experience and computer knowledge. The company’s software is used to print tax form on the white paper and is approved by SSA thus there is no requirement of the expensive red-ink W2 forms.

According to the EzW2, small business tax software should be simple, reliable and affordable.

Halfpricesoft.com also offers ezW2Correction software so that customers can print W2 Correction forms for employees that were printed incorrectly last time due to some reason.

Earlier the task of preparing, printing and filing 1099 and W-2 tax forms is very frustrating for the small business owners, but Halfpricesoft.com allow the customers to download ezW2 application at

Features of ezW2 Software:

This is available in efile and PDF file format for those customers who need to print and file quickly.

EzW2 can print 1099-MISC recipient copies on white paper.

It also supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge.

If we talk about the company Halfpricesoft.com, then it was founded in 2003 and was a leading company who provide various kinds of software such as payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software to fulfil the needs of the small businesses, all over the world. Their software’s are affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.