Latest News And Web Hosting Review CoolHandle

Founded in 2001 as a group of IT professionals that starts new standard in a fast changing environment of the online industry. The company offers secure, reliable and feature rich hosting services to the customers. They constantly work on providing innovative hosting solutions and satisfaction of clients’ needs. Their services are affordable by utilizing in-house architecture and deliver quality hosting solutions. The company always try to build a long-term relationship with their customers by offering 24/7 customer assistance along with industry leading help site. Their efficient and high skilled professional team provides reliable and prompt solutions. Apart from this, clients can get help with their flash featured help and find information, tips, and tricks on how to administer your site.

CoolHandle mission is to achieve customers 100% satisfaction, which is guaranteed by their professional service and friendly support. With over a decade of web hosting experience on various hosting platforms and operating systems, particularly Apache and Linux, CoolHandle bring a wealth of knowledge and the capability to handle any hosting needs. This experience also comes with the support and knowledge customers have come to rely on. They ensure that customer’s questions are resolved timely and effectively and from friendly and respectful customer support team.

Select CoolHandle for following reasons: feature rich services, on-demand reliable and secure web hosting services is why customers stay at CoolHandle, constantly working to improve services and the product line. Firmly believe in a long lasting customer relationship. They want customers to stay and grow their business with them. providing services at the lowest cost possible by utilizing in house architecture coupled with carefully chosen software. CoolHandle strive to keep operating costs low so can deliver quality web hosting services at very reasonable prices.

Commitment to customer service is an important and distinguishing characteristic of CoolHandle. Primary goal is sustaining long-term relationships with clients. Hosting customer support department offers 24/7/365 customer service assistance, coupled with an industry-leading fully interactive help site, dedicated team of employees provides prompt and reliable services.

CoolHandle Light speed network connectivity to numerous major Internet backbones for faster response times. Regularly review network performance and plan upgrades. Strive to deliver the fastest bandwidth speeds to customers.

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for CoolHandle. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. CoolHandle time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by CoolHandle are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7.

CoolHandle hosted site count for .com, .net, .org and .info is 6311. Quantity does not essentially reflect quality. It is significant to ensure a hosting company can handle the magnitude of sites it hosts on its servers.

SiteGeek Analysis shows that 14 new domain was registered with CoolHandle hosting and 0domains were transferred to CoolHandle hosting from other web hosts. Analysis also shows 0 domains were transferred away from CoolHandle hosting.

CoolHandle hosting has 72.22% positive user sentiment, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

Coolhandle.com: Company Overview

Coolhandle.com was founded in the year 2001. It has slowly and gradually grown and now become a leader in web hosting services. This company offers reseller hosting, VPS hosting, and web hosting services all over the world. The main aim of the company is to offer reliable and affordable hosting services to its clients.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Its VPS Hosting is a perfect technique for upgrading shared hosting before moving up it to a dedicated server. You can customize VPS Hosting plans as per your specific hosting needs for matching your requirement. It is a great way for a small business purpose. However, it has the capacity to balance up very quickly. It has an access of full root.

Coolhandle.com offers you a great Data security. Moreover, it has Dedicated Resources which provides guaranteed share for multi-core servers.

Coolhandle.com is Multi-domain Hosting with MySQL Databases. The process of Site Transfer in Coolhandle.com is very simple. Coolhandle.com takes the stress by itself for handling the full process.

Plan and Pricing

It offers the plans for the time period of 1 month or 3 months subscriptions. Coolhandle.com has three different plans, they are ? Starter, Business and pro. An individual can choose a plan as per his needs. It also offers Additional service, Package add-ons, Domain Web Services and Web Designing facility. Its price is also affordable. Pro package is the most exclusive plan. It offers everything unlimited.

Although Starter plan is starting at $19.95 per month, with free website transfer and free setup for databases domains, scripts, and files. However, The Business Plan and Pro Plan are more costly.

Features and Control Panel

It offers unlimited Disk Space and Bandwidth. Coolhandle.com is not only easy but also affordable web hosting service. It also offers free domain name & free domain privacy with SEO Tools, and 24/7 Technical Support.

Its CPanel simplifies the setup, for easy administration.

Technical Support

Coolhandle.com has dedicated team of Technical Support that offers its services 24*7 on toll-free phones. Although, it does not offer the facility of live chat services. However, you can also use Flash Tutorials and Support Ticket 24/7/365. Its support staff is one of the best in this sector. It assists you without taking consideration about what day or time.

Pros

Coolhandle.com has numerous plus points, some of them are – Dedicated IP, Great Room for Future Expansion, Cloud Flare, Free Domain Privacy, and Bulk Domain Tool and many more. Coolhandle has fast network with huge redundancy protection which shows it different from other hosting providers.

Cons

The negative point of Coolhandle.com is that it just includes the basic features and these features we can get from other hosting company too.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

For cancellation the web hosting service of this company you need to contact its customer service team. Its customer service team will help you for cancellation process. However, you need to be aware about that there are not any pro-rated refunds. You can contact customer service team by raising a support ticket.

Conclusion:

Coolhandle is a good web host. It has limited features, nothing to say unique and has normal technical support. So, if you want rich-feature web hosting service with 99.9% uptime, affordable price, amazing technical support and stunning loading speed then it is better to consider an alternative.