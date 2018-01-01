Latest News And Web Hosting Review HereWebsite

Services Offered
- Hosting and Cheap Domain Registration Services, and Cheap SSL certificate solutions
- Domain Services: domain masking, email forwarding, domain locking, domain name forwarding
- WordPress hosting: It includes templates and plug-in installations, free backups, automatic updates, domain registration and eventual web hosting
Other Services Offered
- on-demand access to network capacity of 7.2 Gigabits on an AT&T local services ring
- Pay per Click Management, social media management, local map optimization, local marketing management, and search engine management
Hosting Features
- e-commerce, enterprise, specific content management systems
- Custom Control Panel to manage website hosting and domain registration
- Support the latest version of software modules which include Fantastico, FrontPage, MySQL, popular Perl modules, PHP, CGI, Perl, and FrontPage Extensions.
Customers
Premium Customers: Veem, Nexus, Dlugos Construction, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Deloitte
What for Customers?
- Fast, reliable, secure hosting services
- Easy setup processes
- Enables customers to create an affordable, professional and attractive website
Support: 24.7.365
Uptime: 99.99%