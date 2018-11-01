Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hudsonvalleyhost

Hosting Review Hudsonvalleyhost

About Company – Hosting Review Hudsonvalleyhost

Services Offered: reseller hosting, VPS, professional web design, dedicated servers

Establishment: 2004

Hudsonvalley host provides a range of quality web hosting solutions to everyone in the online industry. They offer solution at very competitive prices including shared, reseller, VPS, dedicated servers, VPS reseller, professional website design and more. Their hosting features include 99.9% uptime guarantee, rock solid technical support from well-experienced staff, option to receive and upgrade more resources. Data centers located in Dallas Texas, Buffalo NY, Los Angeles California, Chicago Illinois, and Atlanta Georgia. All physical servers have uplinks of 1GBPS. This company is perfect for low traffic websites as their all servers run CloudLinux, cPanel, and LiteSpeed. In addition, they have script auto installer, full root access, enterprise grade hardware, free site migration and more.

Hudson Valley Host Overview

Hudsonvalleyhost put forward extensive range of high class web hosting services for one and all, from professionals to the home user. Hudson Valley Host does their best to present customers the most excellent services at viable prices. Their services consist of the whole lot from Reseller hosting and cheap Shared to Virtual Private Servers, Dedicated Servers, professional web design, VPS Resellers and more.

All of Hudsonvalleyhost hosting solutions attribute continuous technical support from extremely skilled panel of technicians and 99.9% uptime guarantee. Should consumer ever outgrow their hosting package(s), they have option to upgrade and receive more resources, allowing project(s) to continue growing! Hudsonvalleyhost provide customers with a wide range of services backed by trained staff that are prepared and waiting to assist with any questions or issues that customers might have. Hudson Valley Host is division of the VSNX family of companies.

Reliability and Uptime Report

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for Hudsonvalleyhost. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. Hudsonvalleyhost time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by Hudsonvalleyhost are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7. Hudsonvalleyhost has 45.45% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

Hudson Valley Host Plans

Hudsonvalleyhost offers different hosting plans, select best fit as per your needs. Reseller, VPS, Dedicated hosting plans: All Web Hosting plans include PHP 5.3 & 5.4 Script Support, MySQL 5.5 Database Support, Apache 2.2 Web Server, 24/7 Technical Support, CloudLinux Operating System, FREE Data Migration, Unlimited FTP Accounts, Unlimited Sub Domains, 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, cPanel Access.

Type of Virtual Private Server you`re looking for. Select from the options below. Self-Managed Virtual Private Server – Starting at $1.25/month, Fully Managed Virtual Private Server – Starting at $25.00/month, Self-Managed Windows KVM Virtual Private Server – Starting at $5.00/month

Hudson Valley Host offers a selection of Intel and AMD Fully Managed and Self-Managed Dedicated Servers. Self-Managed Dedicated Server – Starting at $55.00 /month, Fully Managed Dedicated Server – Starting at $99.00 /month

Features and Control Panel

Features include RAID-10 Storage Space, Monthly Bandwidth, Websites Hosted, Control Panel, PHP & MySQL Support, Daily Backups, FREE Dedicated IP, FREE Domain Name, 24/7 Technical Support

cPanel is the industry leading Linux website control panel and allows customers to manage every aspect of their site easily, without very little hassle. Hudsonvalleyhost offer hundreds of software packages ready for customers to install at their discretion, free of charge, straight from cPanel. CloudFlare is a service that provides website performance and security enhancements, free of charge. This tool is available straight from cPanel. RVSiteBuilder allows you to create a great looking website with no coding knowledge. CloudLinux was designed to improve server security and stability. All of servers feature this, along with SecureLinks and CageFS.

Hudson Valley Host Support

Hudson Valley Host Support is as exceptional as it can be. The team is well trained, well managed and above all, well maintained. They respond swiftly to all tickets with understandable and knowledgeable answers. Hudsonvalleyhost is there for customers, whether it is 4 PM or 4 AM. Their support is 24 by 7, 365 days a year.

Target Customers: home users to professional

What for Customers?

Quality web hosting services at competitive prices

Support is answered quickly

Support: 24.7.365 by skilled technical experts​​​​​​​

Uptime: 99.9%

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Hudson Valley Host reserves the right to cancel customer service at any time. If cancellation is caused by customer violation of terms of services policies, then no refund is due. Customers may cancel service at any time, but no refund is due. Hudson Valley Host does not offer refunds on any services under any circumstances.

If customer wishes to cancel their services, they must notify Hudson Valley Host five (5) business days prior to renewal date. If customer notice of cancellation is not received within this time frame, they will be liable for payment of the proceeding month and hereby agree to complete payment as invoiced accordingly. Customer may cancel by sending a support ticket or by using the cancellation form within client area.

Conclusion

Hudson Valley Host is committed to offer customers with the excellent services that they are worthy of. Hudsonvalleyhost like to give consumers maximum value for their money, which is achieved by outstanding support and competitive pricing. There are many reasons that you should select Hudson Valley Host for your Hosting, Design or Support solutions.