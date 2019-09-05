In Winters of 2013, G2 Crowd, a leading source of business software reviews, released the new edition of its Grid for Marketing Automation. Among the various companies such as Salesforce Pardot, Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, Salesforce ExactTarget Marketing Cloud, and other marketing software, Hubspot was ranked at no.1 in providing customer satisfaction. About 270 reviews are collected from the actual users and on the basis of their review, Hubspot ranked on the no.1 position.

Hubspot future plan is to focus on their 10,000 customers in 2014 and wants to see their market to be more inbound, lovable, and effective.

Following are the highlights of the report which formed from real Hubspot customers:

From NEC Unified Solutions: HubSpot provides a great marketing automation platform that focus on delivering measurable value as a marketer. To manage inbound efforts from one dashboard, all-in-one aspect provides the necessary tools and analytics.

From Jaxzen Marketing Strategies: As per their customers, the best thing about Hubspot is that it is very fast.

From erecruit: Custoers said that HubSpot is a great product and company. Their experience is very good with them in using many marketing tools for previous companies for both large and small size. HubSpot is consider as the best – from the breadth of functionality (everything from SEO, social media, marketing automation, CTAs, etc.), ease of use (impressive UI), amazing training and support. Customers are also comfortable with the price. More than 100 different tools are also available at the same cost as email marketing solutions.