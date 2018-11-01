Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News And Hosting Review Virtono

Latest News And Hosting Review Virtono

Key Selling Points

  • Leading provider of high-quality, low-cost hosting and domain services.

Services Offered: domain registration, VPS, Dedicated servers, application hosting, cloud and managed hosting.

Other Services Offered: SSL certificates

Headquarter: EU

Data Center Location: Manchester UK, Amsterdam NL, Frankfurt DE and Bucharest RO.

Uptime: 99.99%

Support: 24.7.365 by a team of IT professionals (systems and network administrators, programmers and designers)

Target Customers: small to large businesses.

What for Customers?

  • Reliable EU servers which offer flexibility, high performance, and network efficiency.
  • Affordable and cost-effective solutions
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: