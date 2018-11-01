Latest News And Hosting Review Virtono

Key Selling Points
- Leading provider of high-quality, low-cost hosting and domain services.
Services Offered: domain registration, VPS, Dedicated servers, application hosting, cloud and managed hosting.
Other Services Offered: SSL certificates
Headquarter: EU
Data Center Location: Manchester UK, Amsterdam NL, Frankfurt DE and Bucharest RO.
Uptime: 99.99%
Support: 24.7.365 by a team of IT professionals (systems and network administrators, programmers and designers)
Target Customers: small to large businesses.
What for Customers?
- Reliable EU servers which offer flexibility, high performance, and network efficiency.
- Affordable and cost-effective solutions