Latest News And Web Hosting Review 7Host

7host has been offering web hosting, dedicated servers and cloud technologies around the world. Their data centers are situated in Italy with dedicated and proficient team to help their customers. They not only just control clients system effectively but also offer freed up components used for the other main issues. Currently, the company has developed proficiency in VPS or virtual cloud servers with ample experience to back it up. Through this hosting, provider customers can allocate memory resources, space and CPU on several machines together. It results in proper load balancing that helps clients in managing the situation of server failure. 7host services are available on both Linux and Windows servers. Also, their all plans come with 99.99% uptime guarantee and 30 days refund policy.

7Host Overview

7Host is the popular cloud hosting provider, established 12 years ago. After its commencement, company is offering several hosting services such as VPS cloud hosting, Shared web hosting and Dedicated server hosting. Through these services clients can set up and running websites within few minutes. Web host mainly offer assistance for large scale businesses rather than small one. On top of that domain registration and transfer facilities for domains and hosting are also offered by the company.

They have major datacenters in Italy that are linked with infrastructure for successful delivery of services. Their dedicated and expert team is available to help their customers by provide them with exactly what they want.

7Host: Reliability and Uptime report

Company is providing excellent hosting, large number of features, stable servers and lots of space. Their network connection is faster than other hosting companies. Reaction speed of after sales support is fast and exceptional to work with. Web host is offering stats on website which steadily backed up by online reviews.

7Host is reliable with 99.99% uptime guarantee. If users experience any downtime, they will get refund for each hour their websites were down. Their servers are very fast and reliable and provide third party components to use in user`s site.

7Host Plans

Company offers competitive shared hosting packages known as Hosting Plus, Hosting Basic, Hosting free and Hosting premium. Difference between these plans is email storage allocation, number of domain names and space allocation. Users with limited budget can choose Starter plan. All plans come with unlimited bandwidth and control panel, unlimited traffic, shared SSL, 10 mailboxes, SSH access and Database.

Their VPS and dedicated plans are also affordable and cost effective including features like bandwidth, disk space, RAM and CPU.

7Host: Features and Control Panel

Web host offer an eye-catching selection of packages for small and medium sized businesses which are available under shared hosting packages. Company`s Best feature is offering free hosting for basic websites. Paid accounts customer can take benefit of various features like custom statistics software, script installation etc. Company has flexible and data secure environment including auto scaling, scheduled backup, scheduled backup and on demand instances. Their fiber optic connectivity gives high speed and cloud service can easily deploy great number of PC systems.

7Host custom control panel is designed for multi user capabilities, so clients can manage their domains, FTP, emails and many more. cPanel comes with hosting plan that are familiar with this control panel should be able running hassle free website. It is the most functional control panel out there.

7Host Support

Company provides 24/7 support through various channels such as live chat, email, phone (Italy Based) and knowledge base. They have social media avenue so that users can contact support team through Facebook, Twitter and Google+. Provide phone support also for Canada, UK, the USA and various countries.

Pros

Company offers affordable hosting plans along with unlimited bandwidth, automatic backups , free domain and money back guarantee. To solve clients issues, various support channels has been introduced by the company.

Cons

Sometime their support team takes longer period of time in solving the issue.

Cancellation Policy

One month free trial for basic accounts offer by the host. Therefore, basic service is free of cost for those who already have domain names. Clients can cancel their services anytime by giving written request on company mail address. Company will refund the amount if customer requires it within 30 days from the date of activation of shared hosting account.

Conclusion

7Host always offer attractive services to attract customer. Company offers like monthly offers, longer term discounts. Company is reliable and has solid infrastructure which enhance the growth of businesses. They have excellent network uptime, usability and prices compared to other hosting companies. If user searching for hosting company based in Europe, then this company is best option.