In the beginning of this month, Deloitte published the 500 fastest media, software, life science, technology, telecommunication companies in North America. Among these 500 companies, the winners are selected on the basis of their percentage fiscal year revenue growth from the year 2008-2012.

On the basis of the technology fast 500, the fastest growing enterprise software companies of 2013, not limited to the following software companies.These companies ranked among the top 50 of all the 500 companies in the 2013 Technology Fast 500.

Rocket Fuel- It is the leading company of artificial intelligence advertising solutions that convert digital media buys into self optimizing engines.

Acquia- This company provide support to some of the world’s leading brand such as Twitter, Warner Music Group.

OpenX- It is a leading company in digital and mobile advertising technology and a wholly owned subsidiary of OpenX Software ltd.

BlueKai- This company provides you with an efficient enterprise data activation system for intelligent and analytics driven marketing.

Perfect Market- The company was founded in 2007 and became a leading company of digital publishing software solutions for driving traffic, revenue and engagement.

OPower- The Company is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for the utility industry. It is providing their services to more than 22 million consumers across eight countries and working with 90 utility partners.

Engage point- It is an IT service provider and healthcare software that offers its services to commercial and administrative payers and health agencies.

Quickmobile- It create communication channel by which owners of the event are allowed to increase the level of participation, generate revenue and build loyalty.

Apigee- It allows other organizations to gain success in a dynamic mobile world and its offerings also help businesses build high performing and end to end mobile platforms.

Innovolt- It helps the companies to optimize the productivity, performance and ensures safety of them as its IAM platform combine patented protection technology with analytics software.

Marketo- It offers state of the art cloud based marketing software for companies of all sizes to provide good customer satisfaction.

Act on software- It is a leading company of integrated marketing automation software, help companies.

Axcient- It offers data backup, disaster recovery services for small, mid and enterprise class businesses.