Latest News and Hosting Review GCI

Key Selling Points

  • Alaska’s most significant technology and telecommunications company

Parent Company: General Communication Inc

Executive

Senior vice president and general manager: Martin Cary

Services Offered

  • Managing cloud capabilities: Design and implement cloud migrations for IT stability
  • Managed technology and communications services
  • Tailored cloud environments

Target Customers: Alaska markets

  • Telemedicine, online education capabilities, and commercial business

What for Customers?

  • Innovative services on top technology resources
  • Help customers to improve operations and connectivity from anywhere in the world.

Latest News

  • (October 16, 2017) Partnered with Rackspace to Offer scaled cloud capabilities to organizations nationwide
