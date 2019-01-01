Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta Released With Yum 4 for next-generation Linux package management

Red Hat distributions like RHEL, CentOS and Fedora using RPM (Red Hat Package Manager)

Install package silently

rpm -i packagename.rpm

Provides package install progress

rpm -ivh packagename.rpm

Install the whole batch of packages

rpm -ivh *.rpm

yum (Yellowdog Updater Modified) command

It automatically decides and downloads the dependencies needed.

Download and install packages

yum install <package-name>

Removes packages but leaves configuration file intact

yum remove <package-name>

Updates all packages

yum update

Update specified package

yum update <package-name>

Search for a package whose name resembles the search-string

yum search <search-string>

Get information about the specified package

yum info <package-name>

List the packages installed on the system

yum list installed

Install group packages

yum groupinstall <group-name>

Upgrades group packages to the latest version

yum groupupdated <group-name>

Removes an installed group package

yum groupremove <group-name>

Display enabled software repositories

yum repolist

Package remove/update/install requires no rebooting, unless the kernel is updated, which is pretty rare.

Dandified YUM (DNF)

The modern extension of the YUM package manager that retains much of the same command usage and functionality as YUM, with many improvements for newer operating systems. First introduced in Fedora 18 and became the default package manager with the release of Fedora 22.

Installs package(s) specified along with any required dependencies

dnf install <package-name(s)>

Removes the package(s) specified, along with any package(s) that depend upon them

dnf remove <package-name(s)>

Searches the list of package names and descriptions for packages that match the search pattern. Provides a list of package names, with architectures and a brief description of the package contents.

dnf search <search-pattern>

Upgrade all packages installed on the system to the latest release

dnf upgrade

Refreshes the local cache of the DNF database so that dependency information and the latest packages are always up to date

dnf check-update

Erases, downloads a new copy of the package file and re-installs the software on the system

dnf reinstall <package-name(s)>

Downloads and installs all updates including bug fixes, security releases, and upgrades for a specific package

dnf upgrade <optional-package-name(s)>

APT (Advanced Packaging Tool) for Debian-based Linux distribution such as Ubuntu and Linux Mint

Installs the specified package(s), along with any dependencies

apt-get install <package-name(s)>

Removes the specified package(s), but does not remove dependencies

apt-get remove <package-name(s)>

To remove the application with a configuration file

apt-get purge

Remove any orphaned dependencies, that remain installed but no longer required

apt-get autoremove

Remove downloaded package files (.deb) for software already installed

apt-get clean

Read the /etc/apt/sources.list file and updates the system’s database of packages available for installation

apt-get update

Upgrade all packages for which updates available

apt-get upgrade

