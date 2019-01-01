Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta Released With Yum 4 for next-generation Linux package management
Red Hat distributions like RHEL, CentOS and Fedora using RPM (Red Hat Package Manager)
Install package silently
rpm -i packagename.rpm
Provides package install progress
rpm -ivh packagename.rpm
Install the whole batch of packages
rpm -ivh *.rpm
yum (Yellowdog Updater Modified) command
It automatically decides and downloads the dependencies needed.
Download and install packages
yum install <package-name>
Removes packages but leaves configuration file intact
yum remove <package-name>
Updates all packages
yum update
Update specified package
yum update <package-name>
Search for a package whose name resembles the search-string
yum search <search-string>
Get information about the specified package
yum info <package-name>
List the packages installed on the system
yum list installed
Install group packages
yum groupinstall <group-name>
Upgrades group packages to the latest version
yum groupupdated <group-name>
Removes an installed group package
yum groupremove <group-name>
Display enabled software repositories
yum repolist
Package remove/update/install requires no rebooting, unless the kernel is updated, which is pretty rare.
Dandified YUM (DNF)
The modern extension of the YUM package manager that retains much of the same command usage and functionality as YUM, with many improvements for newer operating systems. First introduced in Fedora 18 and became the default package manager with the release of Fedora 22.
Installs package(s) specified along with any required dependencies
dnf install <package-name(s)>
Removes the package(s) specified, along with any package(s) that depend upon them
dnf remove <package-name(s)>
Searches the list of package names and descriptions for packages that match the search pattern. Provides a list of package names, with architectures and a brief description of the package contents.
dnf search <search-pattern>
Upgrade all packages installed on the system to the latest release
dnf upgrade
Refreshes the local cache of the DNF database so that dependency information and the latest packages are always up to date
dnf check-update
Erases, downloads a new copy of the package file and re-installs the software on the system
dnf reinstall <package-name(s)>
Downloads and installs all updates including bug fixes, security releases, and upgrades for a specific package
dnf upgrade <optional-package-name(s)>
APT (Advanced Packaging Tool) for Debian-based Linux distribution such as Ubuntu and Linux Mint
Installs the specified package(s), along with any dependencies
apt-get install <package-name(s)>
Removes the specified package(s), but does not remove dependencies
apt-get remove <package-name(s)>
To remove the application with a configuration file
apt-get purge
Remove any orphaned dependencies, that remain installed but no longer required
apt-get autoremove
Remove downloaded package files (.deb) for software already installed
apt-get clean
Read the /etc/apt/sources.list file and updates the system’s database of packages available for installation
apt-get update
Upgrade all packages for which updates available
apt-get upgrade
Habitat
An open source project focussed on automation of application. A definite need is there to run an application on multiple types of infrastructure, which include bare metal, virtual machines, cloud containers running various operating systems and heterogeneous technology environments.