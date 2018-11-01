Latest News And Web Hosting Review Arb4host Net

Arb4host.net: Company Overview

Arb4Host Network is a registered web hosting company headquartered at Egypt. Since 2004, it is successfully working in the field of Web design and Web hosting through their efficient web designers and programmers. With this, company is also offering their services in the field of hosting Web Chats, Advertising and E-Mail Marketing across the Arabic countries.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

99.9% Server Uptime Guarantee is offered by Arb4Host Network to ensure the clients that their websites are running on continuous basis. Fast loading of web pages takes place as servers are always up which results in leading edge performance of sites.

For ensuring security and reliability to a large extent, company offers optimal protection to data or info of clients by providing a backup for the same on regular, weekly and monthly basis.

Hosting Plans

Linux/ Windows Shared & Reseller Hosting plans offers a list of features such as Free Domain, cPanel/Plesk/WHM Control Panel, POP3/SMTP/IMAP Support, PHPMyadmin, Softaculous Auto Installer, Spam Assassin, E-Mail Forwarding, Autoresponders, Web Mail, Frontpage Support, Virus Protection, Backups, Webstats, File Manager, IP Deny Manager, Fast Setup. Some of the unlimited features are E-Mail/FTP Accounts, Sub domains, My/MS SQL Db. Windows hosting plans offers ASP, ASP.NET Support, MVC 3, PHP5, FTPE, PHPMyAdmin & Languages support. Windows Reseller hosting plans also offers WHMCS License for free, Unlimited Domains, Parallels Plesk too.

Dedicated Hosting offers features like 99.9 percent server monitoring, prompt setup, Unmetered bandwidth, cPanel, CentOS, Full root access, No Setup fee etc.

VPS provides features such as 99.9 percent server uptime, prompt setup, cPanel, CentOS, Full root access, No Setup fee etc.

Features & Control Panel

15 Days Money Back Guarantee

99.9% Server Uptime Guarantee

Support Response in just 10 min

24*7*365 Free Support

Free Domain

cPanel/Plesk/WHM Control Panel

POP3/SMTP/IMAP Support

PHPMyAdmin, Softaculous Auto Installer

Spam Assassin

E-Mail Forwarding, Auto responders, Web Mail

Frontpage Support

Virus Protection

Backups, Webstats

File Manager, IP Deny Manager

Fast Setup

Unlimited E-Mail/FTP Accounts

Unlimited Sub domains

Unlimited My/MS SQL Db

ASP, ASP.NET Support

MVC 3, PHP5, FTPE

Free WHMCS License

Parallels Plesk

Digital certificates

Support

From Arb4host.net, a complete customer support for 24*7*365 is offered for free of cost to clients. As support is required at any level and at any time, so considering the need of clients, customer service is offered for round the clock. Technical support is required most, so the team of technical experts is dedicated for this. They are qualified, experienced, talented and offering their services in a user friendly manner so as to deliver great level of satisfaction.

Pros

Cheapest Prices offered

Prompt & Quality response to clients requests

Best Service provider

Best comfort offered to clients

Team experts in area of web designs, web hosting & technical support

Several payment methods

A good system of protecting the clients information

Complete Guaranteed level of security

Flexible & Simple Control Panel

Free transfer of sites to Arb4Host Network

A huge client database

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

According to the Refund Policy of Arb4host.net, they offer 15 days money back guarantee to clients if they are not satisfied with their service. Within 15 days from the date of service issued, company may refund the clients paid amount to them on their request.

Conclusion

Arb4host, an excellent web hosting provider, offers Linux and Windows Shared and Reseller hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS services to their Customers with 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, 15 days money back guarantee, free 24*7*365 support.