Latest News and Hosting Review TaskWorld

Key Selling Points
- A certified member of EU-US Privacy Shield and follows guidelines to ensure data security.
Executive
VP of marketing: Patrick Wings
Services Offered
- virtual private cloud (VPC): Cloud-based hosting solution hosted on Amazon Web Services
- On-premise Solutions For Enterprises: Allows enterprises to run a copy of Taskworld’s software in their own data center, private cloud, or servers. The client can choose resources (such as Disk, CPU, and ram) to provision to it.
- Public Cloud – Los Angeles, New York (USA), Frankfurt (Germany) and Seoul (Korea)
- Dedicated Server – Los Angeles, New York (USA), Frankfurt (Germany), London (UK), Singapore, Seoul (Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Beijing (China) and São Paulo (Brazil)
- On-premise – Any location of choice.
Taskworld
- Available in 11 different languages (English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Thai, Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Bahasa Indonesia)
Benefits of on-premise option
- SAML 2.0 Single Sign-On (SSO)
- Two-factor authentication
- Unlimited workspaces
- Unlimited storage
- Data sovereignty
- Intranet compatibility
- Utilizing existing infrastructure
- Data security
- Service Level Agreement (on request)
- Continuous cross-regional data backup every hour
- Personalized training and priority support
What for Customers?
- Allows companies in highly regulated industries to host at the facility of their choice.
- Secure