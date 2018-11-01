Latest News And Hosting Review Bunker

Secure Hosting helps your site to be accessed by using HTTPS protocol that encrypts the data transmission between a visitor's web browser and your website. This is accomplished by adding an SSL certificate to your domain. Mostly the HTTPS protocol is used with e-commerce websites which sell products or services over the internet. The reason for the increased security is to protect the privacy of a visitor & customer transmission of confidential, personal, financial, or billing information while making a transaction on a website.

Secure Hosting Features

Secure hosting offers various facilities, some of them are – reliable server with hosting solutions, 99.9% up-time with world-class shared, virtual & dedicated hosting solutions to fulfill the needs of your growing business. It also offers the facility of – free site migration, instant setup, full SSD services, 24/7 expert support, free & auto backup, free domain registration, enhanced cPanel, softaculous installer, free CloudFlare CDN, unbeatable, protects mission-critical applications and sensitive information.

Reduces risk by all parties, employs in-depth, defensive approach to secure your website with safeguards with latest processes and technologies, assesses the security through monitoring capabilities and responses on an ongoing basis for ensuring the cybersecurity landscape. They proactively turn away prospects to request resource consistency with spamming or other unethical activities and work with clients with sensitive data for making sure that they are taking adequate security precautions, performance and many more.

Bunker Hosting

The Bunker Hosting provides the facility of Ultra Secure Hosting, Colocation, Cloud and IT Services from the UK’s most secure facilities. It is built on a culture of security. The Bunker Protocol incorporates physical, digital and human security processes. By combining all three elements, it ensures that your data is Ultra Secure against the variety of today’s threats.

The Bunker’s track record spans over 20 years in the Internet industry with roots in Open Source and Information Security. It has experienced, technical expertise, skilled and qualified staff to provide competitive price Infrastructure with Data Storage solutions & the highest levels of security, performance, and resilience.

The Bunker has unique data centers, information security, service-led culture and heritage in managed hosting. All these features make it the partner of choice for a business who are looking to benefit from the scalability, flexibility and cost efficiency of public cloud while attaining the highest levels of security and compliance.

The Bunker Secure Hosting Features

The Bunker Secure Hosting has various features, some of them are – a professional service, cost-effective & secure migration, risk-based methodology, the bunker protocol, solution designs, network carrier ISP, business continuity planning (BCP), G-Cloud, bespoke managed hosting, managed storage, only pay for what you need, improve your risk position, auditing & forensics, platform as a service, hardware as a service, open source and many more.

Security Enabler

The Bunker provides the best practice in compliance accessibility and IT security to all organizations. It believes that it should enable businesses by managing risk, more competition, protecting the brand and also allow innovation in a controlled manner.

The Bunker Protocol

The Bunker understands that the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of your data is the foremost priority. It is comprehensive methodology which secures against risk and also ensures the most secure IT delivery.