The .AU for Australian domain

Target Customers: The locals, known internationally as ‘Kangaroos,' show preference to sites ending in .AU.
Registration requirements
- .AU domains are open for registration to Australian companies and organizations.
- Registrants need to supply either their name or their business registration number.
- Also, they need to select a domain that is either an exact match, an abbreviation or an acronym of the registrant’s name or trademark or that otherwise bears some relevant connection to the registrant.
Period: 2 years
Domain Characters: between 2 and 63 characters, must begin/end with a letter/number and can contain letters (a-z, A-Z), numbers (0-9) and dashes (-). Can neither begin nor end with a dash. Also, cannot contain a dash in the 3rd and 4th positions