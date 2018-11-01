The .AU for Australian domain

Target Customers: The locals, known internationally as ‘Kangaroos,' show preference to sites ending in .AU.

Registration requirements

.AU domains are open for registration to Australian companies and organizations.

Registrants need to supply either their name or their business registration number.

Also, they need to select a domain that is either an exact match, an abbreviation or an acronym of the registrant’s name or trademark or that otherwise bears some relevant connection to the registrant.

Period: 2 years

Domain Characters: between 2 and 63 characters, must begin/end with a letter/number and can contain letters (a-z, A-Z), numbers (0-9) and dashes (-). Can neither begin nor end with a dash. Also, cannot contain a dash in the 3rd and 4th positions