Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that DMV licensed driving schools can now conduct distance learning Pre-Licensing Courses.

NYS, the State Department of Motor Vehicles DMV Has Issued Guidance to Driving Schools Allowing Them to Conduct Pre-Licensing Courses Using Established and Secure Technology, Such as Zoom, WebEx, Go To Meeting, and Skype.

Distance Learning Courses will safely meet the demand for driver training while adhering to social distancing guidelines as COVID-19 Public Health Crisis Continues.

Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, driving schools across the state cannot offer the Pre-Licensing Course – also known as the five-hour course – to students.

Governor Cuomo said: “As we continue establishing a new normal, it's important to be flexible in how we administer certain services, including getting a driver's license. The pre-licensing course is critical for New Yorkers to learn how to drive safely, and allowing driving schools to teach this course remotely will allow courses to resume without risking those participating.”

Any DMV licensed driving school currently authorized to teach Pre-Licensing and chooses to conduct the course via distance learning technology may do so immediately under the following conditions:

Schools are not required to seek approval from DMV before implementing the distance learning option. Still, they must have a valid Pre-Licensing endorsement to deliver courses and employ one or more qualified instructors. Courses must be delivered live, in real-time, by the school's Pre-Licensing qualified instructors through video sessions. The school's teleconferencing option must provide interaction between instructors and students, face-to-face, just as they would in a traditional classroom, but in the virtual environment. Software or computer programs to deliver the course without a qualified instructor are not allowed. Students must pre-register and present their learners permit so the school can identify the student, ensure that the student is eligible to take the course, and record the student's information as listed on the permit. Driving Schools must abide by all applicable social distancing guidelines issued by the state Department of Health and local jurisdictions and any operating restrictions required by New York Forward if pre-registration is done in-person at the school's place of business. At the time of enrollment, the school must provide the student with instructions explaining course participation and completion requirements, including any technical requirements of which the student must be aware. The DMV approved Pre-Licensing Course Curriculum, and content must be delivered before the instructor issues the MV-278 course completion certificate. Driving Schools must ensure that course completion certificates are issued only to students who have completed the course, are eligible, and have been identified by the Driving School at the time of enrollment and throughout the course. Upon course completion, the instructor-signed certificate will be mailed to the address on the client's permit with instructions for the student to sign it before scheduling a DMV road test appointment. Distance learning courses will not be subject to classroom approval requirements, but the location where the instructor is presenting must be appropriate, free of distraction, and conducive to learning. The school must maintain records under regulation and keep and record the delivery method and instructor delivering the course in the case of distance learning. The school and its instructors utilizing distance learning are responsible for preserving students' safety and privacy and the integrity of the course within the above-listed parameters and per all laws, regulations, and policies governing driving schools, driving school instructors, and the Pre-Licensing Course. Violations of law, regulation, or policy, including those listed in this notice, are subject to suspension or revocation of the driving school license and instructor's certification.

Source: Press Release DMV Driving School Unit (518) 473-7174, Option #3. Date: July 29, 2020