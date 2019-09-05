From last five months, more than 500 companies, no. growing on the daily basis ,Yardi Voyager clients have implemented the browser-agnostic, mobile-enabled Yardi Voyager 7S, the latest, most advanced version of Yardi’s core software-as-a-service (SaaS) real estate management platform.

The software is compatible with all the major web browsers such as Internet explorer, Google chrome, Mozilla firefox etc. It allows property management clients to access to the Yardi Voyager 7S from any mobile device and also offer real estate investment. New products such as Yardi Leasing Pad, RENTCafe, Yardi Orion are added by the users of the software Yardi Voyager 7S.

The process of the conversion of software is very smooth and the SaaS hosting is virtually indistinguishable from working on a local server.This software provides several advantages such as it improved the search functionality and allows the users to access information instantly, without having to open new screens. Its new format provide brings significant improvement in the layout of the screen , accounting functionality and more user friendly. It also represents the latest effort to help clients to achieve sustain consistent growth with innovative, agile and service-oriented new technologies. It allows their clients to employ an easy, best practices-based deployment that also delivers mobility and a full-business solution.

Access to the mobile device plays an important role in the business, new products that will soon deploy by the company, mobile application of those products will easily accommodated by the software Voyager 7S.

Voyager 7S is deployed as a software and as a service with three options, first is Saas in which updates are automatically applied, second is saas select, it helps the client to determine what is the correct time to apply updates and third one is the private cloud, where clients have their own dedicated network.

After July 1, 2013 all the new clients who licensed Yardi Voyager implemented Voyager 7S, and Yardi continues to work with existing Yardi Voyager clients to establish migration timetables.