Latest News and Hosting Review Uniserver

Headquarters: Netherlands

What for Customers?

  • The company offers quality and innovative cloud and business solutions

Latest News

  • (October 04, 2017) Deployed Cisco Virtual Topology System (VTS). It would drive its network to achieve higher programmability and accelerate Datacenter Network provisioning. Furthermore, reduces new services deployment time with high scalability and flexibility. Increased simplicity and a repeatable process for high-quality, error-free provisioning. Transparent Integration, providing support for existing multivendor infrastructure and operational systems like OpenStack and vCenter.
