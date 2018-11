About Company – Web Hosting Review GWHost

Headquarters: Romania

Data Center: Romania

Services Offered – Web Hosting Review GWHost

Cloud Hosting

Virtual Private Server: start at 3.65 EUR

Hosting Features

DDoS Protection Solution

Target Customers: web designers, bloggers, and businesses

What for Customers?

High-performance

Advanced, stable, reliable and affordable hosting packages that suit different needs

Support: 24.7.365

Uptime: 99.98% SLA on both network and hardware