Latest News And Web Hosting Review Issohost

Issohost has been providing hosting solutions since 2013 and headquartered in Delaware, USA. The company offers 100% network uptime guarantee and lots of options at reasonable prices. They introduced three hosting plans that are VPS, shared and dedicated plans. Most customers like this company because of its scalability, flexibility, and timely response. Their servers are available with high speed, accessibility, and virtual hosting services. Their ISP manager allows a customer to perform all necessary actions with a hosting account. On top of this, their high skilled team available 24 hours a day to help and resolve clients issues as fast as possible. Best of all, Issohost offers 7 days free trial as well.

Reliability and Uptime Report

The main aim of any hosting provider is to offer the security of hosting products to its all customers. For this purpose this company has worked hard to minimize risks and increase the level of security. Issohost.com has achieved 100% uptime last week with 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered and 0 domains were transferred to Issohost from other web hosts. And as per social media conversations and content, Issohost has 100% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

Issohost.com has 3 plans, they are – VPS Hosting Plans, Shared Hosting Plans and Dedicated Server Plans. These plans are further divided into – Start, Beginner, Standart, Master and Profi. You can select anyone from them as per your requirement and budget.

As compare to its competitor IssoHost.com provides you simple & affordable Web hosting solutions. Customers like to use Issohost.com because of its affordability, flexibility, stable activity and attractive pricing with excellent support and services.

Features and Control Panel

Issohost provides the facility of reliable, fast, and affordable web hosting with best quality to fulfill the needs of their customers. It has various plans for starters to professionals. It offers server stability with high speed, accessibility for visitors, physical and virtual hosting services and many more.

It has ISPmanager control panel that is famous domestic server. ISPmanager panel helps you to lets you perform all compulsory actions with your hosting account. This Panel contains tools that help you to perform many tasks, such as – managing domains and sub-domains too for creating different accounts with complete statistics and quality on the site.

Technical Support

Issohost.com has qualified team, who are available 24/7/365 to help. Its technical support personnel are always ready to answer the queries of customers and solve their troubles. It also provides videos for instructions that help a lot to understand the working on a practical basis. It provides easy to use ticket system. They respond fast to your problems that you are facing.

Pros

Issohost.com has Lots of Price Points, Tons of Options and Friendly Tech Support. Not only has this but it also offered free trial of 7 Days too.

Cons

Issohost.com provides so many options, that is why it becomes very much confusing.

Conclusion:

Issohost.com provides lots of choices and options with reasonable price. If you are skilled webmaster and know accurately what you want to do with a hosting company, then it will be an outstanding company for you. Because you know how to deal with these so many options to use and find out exact set of features. However, if you are starter for web hosting sites, then it may be confusing for you to choose an option from so many different options. But, for this you can contact the customer support personnel for help.