Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News And Web Hosting Review Serverwala

Latest News And Web Hosting Review Serverwala

Web Hosting Review Serverwala

About Company – Web Hosting Review Serverwala

USP

  • A fastest growing data center

Parent Company: Server Wala Data Centers Pvt. Ltd

Headquarters: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Executive

  • CEO:  Akshay Saini

Data Center

  • state-of-the-art technology
  • an exclusive data hub in multiple locations worldwide

Services Offered

Dedicated Server Hosting

Virtual Private Server

Self-operated enables customers to operate applications and dynamic websites

Target Customers

  • Customers operating complicated high-end tasks and applications

What for Customers?

  • Affordable Impeccable Services as per the needs and preferences of the end users
  • Information Technology friendly atmosphere web hosting
  • high transfer rate on the quality hardware of New generation with fully customizable computers
  • Provides cPanel and high-end tools to ensure the optimum user experience with seamless management and to avoid technical requirements.
  • Innovative, top-notch, flexible and secure hosting environment

Support: 24.7.365 via troubleshooting agents

 

DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: