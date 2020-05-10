<< Prev. Page: Wireless Router Shopping Guide

/etc/modprobe.conf

iwconfig

Works much like ifconfig command, configuring a network connection parameters to most wireless devices, which includes: the network name (nwid), frequency or channel, and the brief rate for transmission (rate). The iwconfig command without arguments or device name displays statistics of wireless devices like name, frequency, sensitivity, and bit rate. The system-config-network uses the tool to configure a wireless card.

# vi /proc/net/wireless

iwpriv

The command works in conjunction with iwconfig, allows setting options to a particular kind of wireless device like turn on roaming or the port to use. The private-command parameter used to enter device-specific options

iwspy

The command sets the list of IP addresses or the hardware versions for different devices from which it may receive data in a wireless network and checks the quality of their connections. The wireless device checked on another wireless device receiving data for quality, signal strength and noise level of the transmission. A ‘+' sign adds the address, instead of replacing the entire list.

iwlist

The command provides detailed information about wireless devices like frequencies or channels available, access point, rate, power features, retry limits, and encryption keys used. It helps to obtain information about faulty connections.

Accesses configuration options specific to a particular device

Linux-wian

It is a set of wireless drivers designed for Prism-based wireless cards supporting 802.11 wireless standards.

Intelligent wvdial Dialer

It is used for a dial-up PPP connection that dials up ISP service and performs login operations by supplying username and password. It loads configuration from /etc/wvdial.conf file, where modem and account information placed, including modem speed and serial device, ISP phone number, username, and password. The file organized into sections, where section-name enclosed in brackets, which holds variables for different parameters with assigned values such as username=ananova.

wvdial utility creates a default wvdail.conf, which automatically detects modem and set default values with basic features.

Arguments

inherits : Explicitly inherits from the specified section. By Default, section inherits from the [Dialer Defaults] section.

: Explicitly inherits from the specified section. By Default, section inherits from the [Dialer Defaults] section. Modem : Default is /dev/modem

: Default is /dev/modem Baud : The speed at which wvdial communicates with model, Default is 57,600 baud

: The speed at which wvdial communicates with model, Default is 57,600 baud init1…init9 : Used by wvdial, it specifies the initialization strings used by modem

: Used by wvdial, it specifies the initialization strings used by modem Stupid Mode : wvdial does not attempt to interpret any prompts from the terminal server and starts pppd after the modem connects

: wvdial does not attempt to interpret any prompts from the terminal server and starts pppd after the modem connects Auto Reconnect : If enabled, wvdial attempt to reestablish a connection automatically when randomly disconnected.

