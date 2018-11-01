Latest News And Web Hosting Review Misshosting

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Misshosting

Misshosting a web hosting company provides services of shared hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated hosting, VPS hosting to clients all over. With this, it also offers services of SEO hosting. It has a dedicated team working hard to meet the expectations of their customers at their best. A good support is offered to clients round the clock who keep their sites up all the time and to offer max rate of satisfaction.

Establishment: 2014

Headquarters: Manchester

Other Offices: Stockholm, Miami, and Sofia

Executive

Founder : Mattias Kaneteg

Services Offered

domain registration, site building, website hosting and email management

Hosting Plans

Shared Web Hosting offers three plans and all of them inc. features like Unlimited Data transfer, Unlimited E-Mail Accounts, MySQL, Free Email Addresses, DDoS protection. Over 200 free apps one-click install with 24/7 monitoring.

Reseller hosting offers several unlimited features such as unlimited accounts, Unlimited Websites, Unlimited Domains, unlimited email accounts, unlimited sub domains, unlimited MySQL databases and unlimited ftp accounts. WHM/cPanel Control panel, Website Statistics, More than 150 one-click apps install, free setup, e-mail based features like SMTP Server, Forwarding/ Autoresponders, Alias, Webmail, POP3/IMAP4, SSL, PHPMyAdmin, File Manager, DNS Editor, one-click install forums/ CMS tools/ Blog, CGI, Curl, GD, PHP, Python are also offered.

Features & Control Panel

DDoS protection

45 days Money-back guarantee

Free Email Addresses

Unlimited E-Mail Accounts

WHM/cPanel Control panel

Website Statistics

More than 200 one-click apps install

Free setup

Forwarding, Autoresponders, Alias

POP3/IMAP4

CGI, Curl, GD, PHP, Python

My SQL

Target Customers: SME's

Number of Customers: 70,000+ accounts

Uptime: 99.9%

Money-back Guarantee: 45-days

Support: 24.7.365

On having any kind of technical, site-related or hosting issue, a customer may reach the customer care and may get a prompt quality response. As service is offered round the clock, so a client as per his or her comfort may establish contact with the customer care team.

Security related features like DDoS Protection, SSL Certificates are offered in order to offer optimal protection with monitoring of servers for 24*7, it ensures high reliability.

Pros

An outstanding web hosting provider

Increased reliability & performance

High security ensured

Large no. of features offered

Money back & Uptime guarantee

Control panel features

Latest News – Hosting Review Misshosting

(Aug 08, 2018) Miss Group boost to speed up its international expansion with £6.4m investment from the Business Growth Fund (BGF). The company would scale through driving organic growth and acquisitions of web hosting companies in new and existing markets.