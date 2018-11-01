Ananova

Latest News and Hosting Review Infinitelyvirtual

Key Selling Point

  • specialized in virtualization
  • VMware VIP Professional Partner

Parent Company: Altay Corporation

Achievements/Awards

  • Named to the Talkin’ Cloud 100 as industry’s premier hosting providers: Ranked 28th among Top 30 Cloud Services Providers in the 7th Annual Talkin’ Cloud (TC) 100 Report
  • The company earned the highest rating of “Enterprise-Ready™” in Skyhigh Networks’ CloudTrust™ Program, for four of its offerings — Cloud Server Hosting, InfiniteVault, InfiniteProtect and Virtual Terminal Server.
  • #1 spot in HostReview’s Ranking of VPS hosting providers

Executive

Founder & CEO: Adam Stern

Services Offered

  • Terminal servers, SharePoint servers, and SQL servers based on Cloud Servers
  • Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)
  • Linux or Windows VPS on Green technology and custom multi-server solutions
  • VMware hosted virtual dedicated servers
  • Virtual Server Clusters

Other Services Offered

  • Free Network Monitoring
  • Load-balance webservers with a shared web page
  • Virtual KVM
  • Virtual Power Button
  • Virtual CD & Floppy Drive

Target Customers: Businesses

What about Customers?

  • High-quality, and affordable hosting environment
  • Scalable hosting solutions on company's Enterprise Network
  • Private Citrix or Terminal Server environments to host a complete development environment
  • Hosting plan on company's Enterprise Network
  • Scalable
  • Green VPS technology
  • Flexibility: A customer can install any supported operating system or software and complete development environment on private Citrix or Terminal Server environments
  • Host Active Directory/DNS/Exchange/SQL
  • The customers can view real-time CPU, RAM & network utilization
  • Quality assured by WebHosting Search

Support: 24.7.365 technical support via experts

Phone: 866-257-8455

Money-Back Guarantee: 30-days

