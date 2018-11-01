Latest News and Hosting Review Infinitelyvirtual

Key Selling Point
- specialized in virtualization
- VMware VIP Professional Partner
Parent Company: Altay Corporation
Achievements/Awards
- Named to the Talkin’ Cloud 100 as industry’s premier hosting providers: Ranked 28th among Top 30 Cloud Services Providers in the 7th Annual Talkin’ Cloud (TC) 100 Report
- The company earned the highest rating of “Enterprise-Ready™” in Skyhigh Networks’ CloudTrust™ Program, for four of its offerings — Cloud Server Hosting, InfiniteVault, InfiniteProtect and Virtual Terminal Server.
- #1 spot in HostReview’s Ranking of VPS hosting providers
Executive
Founder & CEO: Adam Stern
Services Offered
- Terminal servers, SharePoint servers, and SQL servers based on Cloud Servers
- Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)
- Linux or Windows VPS on Green technology and custom multi-server solutions
- VMware hosted virtual dedicated servers
- Virtual Server Clusters
Other Services Offered
- Free Network Monitoring
- Load-balance webservers with a shared web page
- Virtual KVM
- Virtual Power Button
- Virtual CD & Floppy Drive
Target Customers: Businesses
What about Customers?
- High-quality, and affordable hosting environment
- Scalable hosting solutions on company's Enterprise Network
- Private Citrix or Terminal Server environments to host a complete development environment
- Hosting plan on company's Enterprise Network
- Scalable
- Green VPS technology
- Flexibility: A customer can install any supported operating system or software and complete development environment on private Citrix or Terminal Server environments
- Host Active Directory/DNS/Exchange/SQL
- The customers can view real-time CPU, RAM & network utilization
- Quality assured by WebHosting Search
Support: 24.7.365 technical support via experts
Phone: 866-257-8455
Money-Back Guarantee: 30-days