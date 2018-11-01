Ananova

Latest News and Hosting Review OffshoreDedi

About – Hosting Review OffshoreDedi

Key Selling Points

  • Offshore host

Headquarters: Belize

Address: 4529 Brand Road, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1W8

Data Center: London, New York, and Amsterdam

  • Low latency to financial networks, data centers, and critical services

Services Offered – Hosting Review OffshoreDedi

Shared Hosting, VPS Hosting, and Dedicated Servers

Customers – Hosting Review OffshoreDedi

What for Customers?

  • Protected privacy: Clients can publish without any privacy glitches and with maximum freedom. No censorship or Harassment.
  • Secure: High-performance fault-free, enterprise-level hardware. Provides powerful Anti-DDos protection.
  • Free migration
  • Cost-effective

Uptime: 99.99%

Support: 24.7.365 expert technical support via Live Help, Support System

