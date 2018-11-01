Latest News and Hosting Review OffshoreDedi

About – Hosting Review OffshoreDedi
Key Selling Points
- Offshore host
Headquarters: Belize
Address: 4529 Brand Road, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1W8
Data Center: London, New York, and Amsterdam
- Low latency to financial networks, data centers, and critical services
Services Offered – Hosting Review OffshoreDedi
Shared Hosting, VPS Hosting, and Dedicated Servers
Customers – Hosting Review OffshoreDedi
What for Customers?
- Protected privacy: Clients can publish without any privacy glitches and with maximum freedom. No censorship or Harassment.
- Secure: High-performance fault-free, enterprise-level hardware. Provides powerful Anti-DDos protection.
- Free migration
- Cost-effective
Uptime: 99.99%
Support: 24.7.365 expert technical support via Live Help, Support System