Latest News And Web Hosting Review LiquidWeb

Hosting Review LiquidWeb

About Company – Hosting Review LiquidWeb

Key Selling Points

The hosting packages best suited for Content Management System and E-commerce customers.

Data Center: Located in Lansing, Michigan, a 90,000 square foot state-of-the-art Cloud Data Center in the mid-western United States

Executive

CEO: Jim Geiger

Awards/Achievements: The INC.5000 Fastest Growing Companies award in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010

(May 17, 2017) Cloud Spectator finds that LiquidWeb LLC, a $100 million managed hosting provider, beats rivals Amazon, Rackspace and DigitalOcean when it comes to website and cloud application performance. INC Magazine's 5000 Fastest Growing Company in last ten years.

Parent Company: Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”)

Services Offered – Hosting Review LiquidWeb

Dedicated Hosting, Web Hosting & Cloud Hosting

Managed Hosting, Cloud Services

Managed Application Hosting

WordPress Hosting

A new visual comparison tool, automatic SSL and other capabilities expected to benefit customers. The company integrates BackupBuddy and Security of iThemes to its current Managed WordPress hosting. The products would be added for sale in the product line to unmanaged WordPress sites.

iThemes Hosting

Plans: Business, Professional, and a Starter plan

Includes BackupBuddy, iThemes Security Pro, iThemes Sales Accelerator and iThemes Sync and Automatic SSL certificate

Control Panel and Site Management to manage sites faster and productively.

eCommerce hosting for WooCommerce sites

The company integrates Sales Accelerator product, a data and e-commerce insights plugin of iThemes to its WooCommerce Hosting.

Grow with Us – Partner Program

A value-added program, designed for web professionals

It boosted commission tiers and benefits designed with flexibility

Customers – Hosting Review LiquidWeb

Target Customers: SMB entrepreneurs, designers, developers and digital agencies, web professionals

Number of Customers: 30,000 customers spanning 150 countries

What for Customers?

Performance : Offers Varnish to help sites perform quicker by delivering saved versions of the requested pages to customers without having to go back to the server. The hosting services are highly-available, secure and hassle-free. Virtual machines (VMs) exhibit faster processing and disk speeds while performing more transactions and sustaining more requests per second.

Meet the ever-changing needs of web-reliant, professional clients.

Standard and Free SSL certificate for every site: Keeps all data passed between the web server and browsers private.

Keeps all data passed between the web server and browsers private. PHP7 Checker – Scans the site for potential PHP7 conflicts. If any plug-in or theme not compatible with PHP7, it gives the option to upgrade anyway or open a support ticket.

– Scans the site for potential PHP7 conflicts. If any plug-in or theme not compatible with PHP7, it gives the option to upgrade anyway or open a support ticket. Stencils feature – Allows using a snapshot of one site to create another based.

– Allows using a snapshot of one site to create another based. Tagging and filtering – Helps site owners manage multiple sites in the management interface. Websites tagged as group “friends” sites, “business” sites and “e-commerce” sites.

– Helps site owners manage multiple sites in the management interface. Websites tagged as group “friends” sites, “business” sites and “e-commerce” sites. Visual comparison tool : Provides control over plug-in installations, when a new plug-in is ready, it takes a snapshot of a website before and after installation to see if it changes the website look. If there is no visual change, plug-in install automatically, otherwise, it is rolled back, and the customer receives an email to review changes.

: Provides control over plug-in installations, when a new plug-in is ready, it takes a snapshot of a website before and after installation to see if it changes the website look. If there is no visual change, plug-in install automatically, otherwise, it is rolled back, and the customer receives an email to review changes. Robust and reliable

Support: 24.7.365 backed by the engineering and support services of the Liquid Web Heroic Support team

Latest News – Hosting Review LiquidWeb

(August 16, 2018) For the 11th time, the company Honored as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. Company by the rate of revenue growth over a span of three years. Factors include the number of employees, industry, location, and revenue. In 21 years, the company has successful growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

(February 01, 2018) Acquired iThemes – WordPress Products Pioneer, which would continue to function as an independent unit. The founder Cory Miller would remain as General Manager, and its 20+ team members located in the Oklahoma, U.S. and abroad continue to stay with iThemes.