VMWare Tools Add-on

A suite of utilities to enhance the performance of the virtual machines guest operating system and improve management of the virtual machine. Adds considerable functionality especially when working in a GUI (Graphical User Interface) and moving between host and guest computer. It improves:

Inability to copy and paste and drag-and-drop files

Restricted movement of the mouse

Missing sound

Low video resolution

Inadequate color depth

Incorrect display of network speed

Provides the ability to take quiesced snapshots of the guest OS

Synchronizes the time in the guest operating system with the time on the host

VMware Tools components

Service

Device drivers

User process

Tools control panel



Installation of VMWare Tools in VMWare Workstation

VMware Tools are bundled with VMware products as well as security updates when applicable.

VMware Tools Formats

ISOs (containing installers)

Operating System Specific Packages (OSPs)

Open VM Tools (OVT)

Installation

Click on ‘VM' in the menu bar and choose ‘Install VMWare Tools…' From terminal execute the following command to mount the virtual CD drive mount /dev/cdrom /media Navigate to the ‘media' directory cd /media and view its content to figure out ‘VMTools-.tar.gz file ls Navigate the ‘tmp' directory cd /tmp extract the tar file with the command tar -xvzf /media/*.gz PERL is required to complete VMWare Tools installation, to install execute the command yum install -y perl.x86_64 for 64 bit system and yum install -y per.i386 for 32 bit system Navigate to ‘vmware-tools-distrib' directory cd vmware-tools-distrib and execute the command ./vmware-install.pl -d -d option is given for default installation, for customization omit it

The new technology makes the applications abstract and independent from the underlying platforms on which their services execute. Virtualization allows legacy assets to deliver value by enabling flexible partitioning, aggregation, and composition of computing, storage, memory, and bandwidth within and across different clouds, clusters, servers, and other nodes.

Moving application assets-up the stack into Cloud-native computing

A common virtualization toolchain is required by enterprises to migrate their software-defined data centers into the public clouds that are absorbing more workloads.

VMware Cloud on AWS

The VMWare customer gets the option to run apps in a fully managed hybrid environment virtual machines, inside AWS public cloud.

VMWare 4.0 Beta Release – VMWare 4.0 Build 4183

It includes support for new versions of Linux, better VESA BIOS, ACPI and APIC support, better sound, and interface