Latest News And Web Hosting Review NEWTEK

Hosting Review NEWTEK

About Company – Hosting Review NEWTEK

Parent Company: Newtek Business Services Corp. Formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc.

Establishment: August 26, 2013

Headquarters: Lake Success, New York

Other Offices

Garden City, New York

Miami, Florida

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

New Orleans, Louisiana

New York

Services Offered – Hosting Review NEWTEK

Operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments

Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services

Web design and development

Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services

E-commerce services

Payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design, and Related Web services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway.

Electronic payment processing services

credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment, and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs.

Newtek Advantage

A mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans.

Business Development

provides financial and business services to the SME's market and early-stage companies in the United States.

Debt and Equity Investments

Focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years

Second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years

unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and repaid within 6 to 12 months.

Small business administration

Loans to acquire commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions

Small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services.

Invest in New York and Louisiana area

Strategic Alliances: American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients.

Other Services

Sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products

payroll management processing and employee tax filing services