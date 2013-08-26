Latest News And Web Hosting Review NEWTEK

Hosting Review NEWTEK
About Company – Hosting Review NEWTEK
Parent Company: Newtek Business Services Corp. Formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc.
Establishment: August 26, 2013
Headquarters: Lake Success, New York
Other Offices
- Garden City, New York
- Miami, Florida
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- New York
Services Offered – Hosting Review NEWTEK
Operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments
Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services
Web design and development
Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services
E-commerce services
Payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design, and Related Web services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway.
Electronic payment processing services
credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment, and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs.
Newtek Advantage
A mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans.
Business Development
provides financial and business services to the SME's market and early-stage companies in the United States.
Debt and Equity Investments
Focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years
Second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years
unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and repaid within 6 to 12 months.
Small business administration
Loans to acquire commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions
Small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services.
Invest in New York and Louisiana area
Strategic Alliances: American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients.
Other Services
Sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products
payroll management processing and employee tax filing services