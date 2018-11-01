Latest News and Hosting Review PeakHosting

Key Selling Points
- Top OaaS Managed hosting provider
- World’s largest Web properties designed, created, support and maintained by this company.
Establishment: 2001
Services Offered
- Operations-as-a-Service (OaaS) solution: Serves as a technical department for client business. The company allows a customer to focus on business growth and left all the technical aspects such as handling of servers, software up gradation, OS installation, etc. on it. It takes care of applications, networking, databases, security, data center, monitoring, operating system, storage and others.
- Managed Hosting Service: Design, Build, Migration handled by company's technical staff.
Support: 24.7.365
What for Customers?
- Always Up Architecture
- Performance
Mailing Address
19801 SW 72nd Avenue
Suite 300, Tualatin
OR 97062
Phone: (888) 476-7325, (909) 945-4826, (855) 901-7325
Fax: 503-783-6116
Suite 300, Tualatin
OR 97062
Phone: (888) 476-7325, (909) 945-4826, (855) 901-7325
Fax: 503-783-6116