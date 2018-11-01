Latest News And Web Hosting Review Volusion

Hosting Review Volusion

Volusion is a pack of complete eCommerce website builder and offers high-quality premium design templates. Users can customize any template according to their needs and build a custom website. Moreover, the company develops detailed product listings along with videos and images. Customer needs just to enter product count, and company’s advanced tools monitor inventory level. Their built-in marketing, SEO, and social media tools promote customers business and attracts more clients. They also optimize content, social networks, create daily deals, and send emails. Volusion provides outstanding features such as unlimited resources, support, SEO friendly, powerful integration tools and more.

Company Overview – Hosting Review Volusion

Volusion has been in business from more than 15 Yrs. and since it began in 1999, company is connecting people with business. It is a well-known E-Commerce provider who offers best class e-commerce software to the clients. Their complete e-commerce platform is equipped with relevant business and marketing tools with professional services and dedicated support. Currently it has over 450 employees who are contributing continuously to the growth of provider. Software of Volusion is using by more than 40,000 stores and one of their program is offering online services to selected non-profit organizations for free. Its web designing packages are also ultimate which comes with premium and free templates to design users site as per their need.

Executive

CEO and Founder: Kevin Sproles

Services Offered

e-Commerce Platform

The company offers award-winning all-in-one solution shopping cart which powers storefront to start, enhance and expand business.

The platform comes with beautiful designs, themes merchant tools and order management capabilities which require no coding or tech skills to start. Easy customizable for maximum potential store growth unique to your business.

It integrates well with Amazon and eBay.

No transaction fee charges on the sales of prodcuts.

Fraud score an information tool is offered to guage risk involved with orders before processing them by identifying traits and historical trends associated with suspicious behavior and fraudulent orders. This reduces the number of chargebacks you pay each month, saving the time and money involved in payment disputes.

Library of help videos available to assist you in the process, along with helpful customer service.

It offers standard navigation tools like orders, reports, inventory, marketing, customers, design, and settings, along with a selection of basic design templates.

To increase conversion, email marketing campaigns, coupon codes, on-site and social media promotions, and many more features are added.

Apple Pay ‘Pay Now’ button for merchants to provide their customers with payment integration from their Apple devices. Hence, eliminating the need to enter their payment, shipping, or contact information each time they purchase through an online store.

E-commerce website builder

It offers marketing, business tools and web design to merchants.

Target Customers: Small Businesses

Reliability and Performance/ Uptime Report

To ensure high security and reliability with great performance, Volusion provides clients with Secure Sockets Layer Certificate which offers optimal protection to the data stored on the client?s website. As some data is quite confidential, so it is the priority. With this, it also offers e commerce software solutions which are certified by PCI and thus they got approval on Visa?s list, it ensures the safety of business. It also provides 99.9% Uptime guarantee on their stable and prompt hosting. It ensures that website of clients is max time online which meets their expectations.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting of Volusion offers the four plans, Mini, Plus, Pro & Premium. Some features are same in all of the plans and some are different. Features inc. in all are Unlimited Disk space, No Transaction Fees, Tools for Social Media, Online Support, Facebook Store, Automatic Tax Rates, Mobile commerce, Responsive Templates, Slideshow for free with 24*7 support.

Mini Plans inc. Newsletters, Phone Support, Ratings and Reviews, Import/Export & Abandoned Cart Reports. Plus Plans consist of Amazon Integration, Priority Support, API Access, CRM & eBay Integration. Pro Plan inc. Priority Support, Unlimited Products & Dedicated Account Manager.

Features and Control Panel

Web Design & Dev.

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

Premium & Free Templates

SEO & PPC

E-Commerce & Social Media

SSL Certificates

24*7 Customer Support Team

Online Store Builder

Support

Customer Support offered by the company is excellent in almost every way. If their clients are having any issues, before speaking to the customer care, provider offers them a good and rich Knowledgebase, some of the useful Video Tutorials where user can see the demo of how things can be done and then follow the same. With this, FAQ?s are also provided which are quite similar to the queries of clients, so they are also helpful. And after all this, if clients still face any issue, their experienced and professional customer care exe are available to resolve their issues.

Pros

Templates for designing websites are offered

Templates for E-Commerce are provided

Professional Services are offered

Marketing & Business tools are provided

High level of security & reliability is ensured

Friendly supporting staff for 24*7

User friendly e-commerce software

Scalable & Stable ecommerce hosting

Risk free service for 14 days

Cons

There is no provision of refund policy in Volusion.

Guarantee for refunding money to the clients on their being unsatisfied is not provided.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Most of the web hosts offers money back guarantee but Volusion instead of this provides their trial service for 14 days for free of cost. In the 14 days, a client may have a trial of the services and if found satisfactory continue the same after paid for it and vice versa service can be terminated on clients request.

Conclusion

Volusion, an exceptional web host, provides web hosting services with required & relevant features with good customer support and max uptime guarantee in order to deliver what a client needs.