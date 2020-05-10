<< Prev. Page: Types of Web Hosting

AirBnB Decentralized or Distributed Web Hosting based on Web 3.0 and multiple redundancy

A logical idea, still not yet implemented where end users can also host sites or apps and earn money. Its emergence treated as a threat to traditional hosting business. The way Hard-disk costs have slashed, and disk-space is becoming cheaper. An end-user install HDD is TB's, as at present 3TB is normal. So, what if, a part or drive of HDD is allowed or rented for web hosting business.

Multiple copies of the site or app stored in across the network to ensure, its 100% availability. Thus, an end-user is not required to keep the system online all the time. The end-users are becoming hosts paid in crypto. There would be no censorship resistance. No fear of DDoS attack, as there is no single point of failure.

Distributed systems like Linux cluster supports Distributed Network File Systems like Coda, Intermezzo, Red Hat Global File System (GPS, GPS2), and the Parallel Virtual File System (PVFS2). The system is built on the basic concepts of the NFS and RAID technique to create a file system implemented on multiple hosts across an extensive network. The file system distributed among different hosts on different servers. The system efficiently uses the storage available on the hosts and provide centralized management of file system

InfiniBand Support for servers needing the high-bandwidth capability

It is an Open-source project by Open Fabrics Alliance.

It currently implemented in supercomputer or network server clusters and uses serial channels instead of a shared bus.

Its speed starts from 2.6 Gb per second to 30 Gb per second.

Uses Peer-to-peer channel architecture where multiple connections managed using different channels.

The Fabric switch architecture enables InfiniBand to switch among different nodes.

Supports networking connections, to implement a local high-speed intranet as well as shared high-speed connections to standalone storage devices like hard drives.

The IPoIB (IP over InfiniBand) protocol implements networking over InfiniBand connections.

SCSI RDMA Protocol (SRP) used to manage connections to storage devices

Socket Direct Protocol set up high-speed InfiniBand connections for streams.