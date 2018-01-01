Latest News And Web Hosting Review Tucows

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Web Hosting Review Tucows
Web Hosting Review Tucows
About Company – Web Hosting Review Tucows
USP
- A provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services
Parent Company: Tucows Inc., a Pennsylvania. Formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001.
Establishment: 1992
Headquarters: 96 Mowat Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Zip Code – M6K 3M1
Executive
- President and Chief Executive Officer: Elliot Noss
- Chief Financial Officer: Davinder Singh
Services Offered
The company operates in two segments: Network Access Services and Domain Services. It provides services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users.
- Internet security services
- Email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany
- Publishing tools
- SSL certificates
OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover brands
Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses.
OpenSRS domain service offer services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names
OpenSRS value-added services: Hosted email service providing email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes
Network Access Services
Ting delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access. It offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.
Billing Services
Platypus billing software: provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs)
Customers – Hosting Review Tucows
Number of Customers
- A global reseller network of over 39,000 web hosts and ISPs
- Manages around 24+ million domain names
What for Customers?
Support: Outstanding 24.7.365 technical and customer support