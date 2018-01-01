Latest News And Web Hosting Review Tucows

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Web Hosting Review Tucows

About Company – Web Hosting Review Tucows

USP

A provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services

Parent Company: Tucows Inc., a Pennsylvania. Formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001.

Establishment: 1992

Headquarters: 96 Mowat Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Zip Code – M6K 3M1

Executive

President and Chief Executive Officer : Elliot Noss

: Elliot Noss Chief Financial Officer : Davinder Singh

Services Offered

The company operates in two segments: Network Access Services and Domain Services. It provides services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users.

Internet security services

Email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany

Publishing tools

SSL certificates

OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover brands

Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses.

OpenSRS domain service offer services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names

OpenSRS value-added services: Hosted email service providing email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes

Network Access Services

Ting delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access. It offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

Billing Services

Platypus billing software: provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs)

Customers – Hosting Review Tucows

Number of Customers

A global reseller network of over 39,000 web hosts and ISPs

Manages around 24+ million domain names

What for Customers?

Support: Outstanding 24.7.365 technical and customer support