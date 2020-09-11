INTRUSION Begins Beta Testing of Cybersecurity Solution for Enterprise, INTRUSION Shield

The solution represents an entirely new approach to intrusion protection and blocking cybercrime.

INTRUSION Inc. has begun beta testing of INTRUSION Shield™, the Company's first in a family of new cybersecurity and intrusion protection solutions for the enterprise. The Company successfully completed alpha testing of its initial offering with over a dozen companies ranging in size and industry, and beta testing will be conducted for approximately 90 days.

Shieldä is a combination of plug-and-play hardware, software, global data, and services that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a completely new cybersecurity approach. The Shield is a cybersecurity solution that real-time analyzes and quarantines threats from incoming and outgoing traffic, stopping ransomware, viruses, malware, data theft, etc. While other solutions aim to keep malicious behavior out of a company's network, Shield is designed to work on the premise that cybercriminals have bypassed those protections and are already on your corporate network.

Jack B. Blount, President, and CEO of INTRUSION, said: “We've entered an era of cyber warfare. When a computer or IoT device manufactured overseas is added to a company's network, it's oftentimes already compromised. That's one reason firewalls and other ‘locks' on a network aren't effective in stopping cybercrime. We have spent the past 24 years supporting the DoD and other companies in the most challenging cybersecurity events. INTRUSION Shield brings this experience to the private sector to protect them from cybercrime that could devastate not only the Company but our economy as a whole.”

Combining AI with the world's largest Block List (3.2+ billion IP addresses) and Approved List (3.7+ billion IP addresses) of signatures and rules based on DNS, TCP, UDP, and the relationships between DNS and IPV4 and IPV6 addresses, Shield is able to intercept known cybersecurity breaches as well as to detect traffic that is acting maliciously and immediately block it without the need of human intervention or the need to cleanse equipment, which is required by other solutions in the market.

Shield customers benefit from INTRUSION's extensive experience working with some of the largest companies and U.S. government organizations without hiring cybersecurity experts. A shield is a network appliance that requires only simple, plug-and-play installation. The solution includes real-time and monthly reporting, which details the substantial number of blocked threats in any given period of time.

The first solution in the INTRUSION Shield family will be available to businesses this fall with a low cost per seat, per month. Shieldä is delivered to customers as a complete solution, with no annual contracts or needs to purchase additional hardware. The next iteration in the INTRUSION Shield family is Shield CLOUD, which the Company began alpha testing this week for businesses with a dedicated or hybrid cloud network environment.

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. is a leading global provider of entity identification, high-speed data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products.

Services offered

TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

What for Customers?

INTRUSION's products help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing, and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private, and regulated information for government and enterprise networks.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the introduction of our new INTRUSION Shield product, as well as other statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

These factors include, without limitation, uncertainties related to the success of our new INTRUSION Shield product, the outcome of the current Beta testing, the development and testing of our new Shield CLOUD product, and other facts and circumstances that might cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, some of which are detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

Source: Press Release Julia Kramer jkramer@intrusion.com P: 972-301-3635 Date: Sept. 9, 2020 EX-99.1 2 intrusion_ex9901.htm PRESS RELEASEExhibit 99.1 1101 E. Arapaho Road, Suite 200 Richardson, TX 75081 (972) 234-6400