Latest News And Web Hosting Review Monovm

Monovm is a popular provider of web hosting services. Thousand+ customers use Monovm for their personal and business needs. Their support team includes IT professional in hardware and software related issues and gives quality support within 15 minutes. Company gives guarantee of high uptime and quality services by using advanced technologies and hardware from Intel and Supermicro with 24 hours server monitoring. Moreover, their hosting services include Windows VPS high-quality remote desktop, Secure and fast Linux VPS service along with customizable configuration, dedicated server a reliable solution for companies and professionals. For customer satisfaction, Monovm offers multiple payment options including Credit Card, Webmoney, Bitcoin, Onecard, etc

.

Monovm.com Company Overview

Monovm VPS services are based on vmware esxi. Their networks cover 5 countries USA, UK, Netherlands, Canada and Lithuania. Monovm offers a best server to their customer rather than other server. Monovm remains at the forefront of technological innovation to ensure its customers receive the very best possible services.

Monovm provides a various services to their customers like –

VPS hosting

Dedicated server

Domain

Reseller

Shared hosting

Reliability and Uptime Performance

Monovm is able to guarantee high quality and uptime of services. Company uses the latest released hardware’s from Intel and Supermicro with support and monitoring of IT profession. Monovm virtualizing system is based on Intel and Supermicro hardware’s and combining this hardware power with vmware ESXI resulted high quality VPS hosting that benefits from dedicated resources. Monovm all servers are located in worlds 6 great data centre in 5 countries. All servers include Intel E5 and E3 CPUs.

Monovm achieves a 99.9% uptime.

Plan and Pricing

Company does their best in providing quality services and it is also retaining affordable and competitive prices in today`s market. Their proficient staff is exceptionally knowledgeable and experienced. Team provides quick support time response possible. The company includes various features like Intel E5 and E3 CPUs, Control Panel, Windows & Linux VPS, Daily Backups, uptime guarantee, full access & privacy protection etc.

Features and Control Panel

Monovm offers various features to fulfilling a customer needs. It includes a different features in a different categories like –

VPS hosting includes a windows VPS, Linux VPS, Hosting VPS, 1 Click VPS, full SSH Access, Upgradation plans, Direct admin VPS 512 & 1024, dedicated resources, unlimited data transfer, 1 dedicated IP, 1 CPU core.

Shared hosting includes a web host 100 MB, 500 MB, 1 GB & 5 GB, unlimited data traffic, unlimited email accounts, unlimited Addon Domains, 100 MB web space, Daily Backups, unlimited MySQL/FTP.

Reseller hosting includes a fast, secure and reliable hosting service with 20 GB, 50 GB, 100 GB web space and 200 GB, 500 GB, 800 GB, 1000 GB Data traffic, free domain name for life, unlimited hosting accounts, Anonymous name servers, WHM/Cpanel, daily backups.

Domain hosting includes a free webmail, free DNS management, privacy protection, full control panel, etc.

Dedicated hosting includes a best reliable solution for professionals & companies, Intel Xeon E3-1240V3, E3-1270V3, E5-1650V2, & E5-2620V2; CPU seed 4 x 3400 MHz, 4 x 3500 MHz, 6 x 3200 MHz, 12 x 2100 MHz; ITB WD Caviar Black, 1 Gbps public port, 10000 GB bandwidth.

Control Panel consists of VPS 512 & 1024 as a fast, secure, and reliable VPS service with customizable configuration. Monovm has an optional Control panel for hosting the VPS server.

Technical Support

Monovm provide 24/7 hour technical support to their customer by live chatting, ticket support, mailing, voice inbox & Skype etc.

Pros

Monovm has one of the best prices around and served well over one year and still going. Trained technicians will respond to network and hardware issues within minutes. This provides a high quality support to their customers.

Cons

Sometimes the technical support & live support does not work due to network.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Monovm provide 2 month free on annual payments for all VPS services. So you can pay for 10 month and use for 12 month.

Conclusion

Monovm shared hosting based on SSD fast hard drivers. Monovm are trying to make their clients happy and satisfied by improving their services and support quality.