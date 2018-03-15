Latest News And Hosting Review NENS

Hosting Review NENS New England Network Solutions

Services Offered – Hosting Review NENS

Managed Care IT services: provides CIO thought-leadership design, implementation, maintenance, support, and any vital IT equipment

Managed Services, IT Helpdesk, Managed Security, Cloud Services, Remote Monitoring, IT Projects, IT Strategy, vCIO, Vendor Management, Backup/Business continuity, and Network Operations Center (NOC)

Strategic leadership

IT-consulting and support

Next Gen security services, data protection, and business continuity

Achievements/Awards

(March 15, 2018) Reaches CRN Managed Service Provider 500 List for 5th Time for excellence in Managed IT Services

Target Customers: SME's