Latest News and Web Hosting Review TmdHosting

Hosting Review TmdHosting

About Company – Hosting Review TmdHosting

USP

A one-stop shop

An international company operating in the field of cloud services and web hosting

Excellent WordPress-based cloud hosting

SAS 70 type II certified

Data Center

Four Data Centers: Two in the Illinois, US, One in Texas, Arizona and one in the Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Well maintained and have backup power supplies and Internet connections to avoid unwanted downtime

Redundant N+1 power, HVAC and unmatched network infrastructure

Establishment: 2007

Headquarters: Texas Arizona

Offices: Plovdiv

Achievements/Awards

Editors' Choice award for hosting WordPress installations

Services Offered – Hosting Review TmdHosting

Managed solutions on all levels – shared, cloud

Virtual private servers (VPS)

Dedicated servers, load balancing farms, high-availability clusters and hyper converged environments

Hosting Plans: TMD Cloud and the TMD Portal

Hosting Plans

Web hosting includes two plans which come with 200+ open source scripts ready, 24/7/365 human monitoring, and Softaculous auto-Installer.

Reseller hosting comes in trio packages: Standard Package, Enterprise Package, and Professional Package. These packages comprise up to 200 gb disk space, unlimited domains, free WHM/cPanel, CloudFlare Ready and genius support.

VPS hosting comprises five plans. These plans are featured with custom software installation, backup setup, Intel powered servers, flexible server setup and full server access (SSH & WHM).

Clous hosting has three packages: Summer Cloud, Rain Cloud and Storm Cloud. These packages include host unlimited domains, free domain name, free SSH access, cPanel/WHM and free 24/7 premium support.

Dedicated server has four plans: E3-1230 V3 4×3.2Ghz, E3-1270 V3 4×3.5Ghz, E5-2620 V2 6×2.0Ghz and E5-2620 V2 12×2.0Ghz.

Features and Control Panel

Unlimited Space, traffic,MySQL and Mailboxes

Free website transfer

CloudLinux Servers

Multiple PHP versions

No cancellation fees

Immediate activation

Client account is preloaded HD video codec, so users can seamlessly insert rich media formats into website.

Free spam protection by SpamExperts

Their VPS and dedicated servers include cPanel, site transfers, high end hardware and much more.

Softaculous

Hosting Features

WHM, cPanel

Unlimited bandwidth, parked domains and sub-domains, disk space, MySQL, site transfer

E-commerce tools: Magento (a shopping cart service) and Vertical Response (an email marketing service)

Site building Tools: Drupal, MyBB, WordPress

WordPress-friendly features, which includes live malware protection and curated plug-ins that are designed to enhance client's experience

Security: ID Protect ($9.99 per year) for domain privacy, SiteLock ($19.95 per year) for SSL protection

free domain name

Customers – Hosting Review TmdHosting

Number of Customers: 60,000+ users

What about Customers?

High-performance SSD storage on all plans, which brings fast page load

Affordable, flexible and reliable services on high-end hardware on the no-contract basis.

Easy to upgrade or downgrade packages



The Company complicatedly develops a new and innovative web hosting environment.

A client can choose from multiple data centers

Offers a wide range of features on their speedy and high-performance dedicated and VPS servers

Decent range of products

Backup: The company keeps seven copies of user`s content for restoring back to a previous version of a website.

Support

24.7.365 via phone, live chat, and email

Resolves various hosting related issues

Free Genius support by experts with proficient knowledge in open source and web security.

Fast response in less than 15 minutes

Provide knowledge base for additional information

Support includes site optimization, server optimization and load balancing, and Google Apps integration.

Uptime Guarantee: 100%

Money-back Guarantee: 60-days. To cancel an account, click on ‘My Hosting Accounts' in the client area, and write a reason for cancellation.

Conclusion

Company`s overall hosting services are greast. Basically company deals in dedicated and vps services. TMD is growing day by day and catering excellent services to US clients. It provides great technical support team to assist until clients get their sites up. Company give more than six months compensation with client`s present provider. Here you will get high grade security tools and protection. Company occupied green data centers. Small businesses and free lancer will get great deals from this company.