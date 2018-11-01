Latest News and Web Hosting Review TmdHosting

share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review TmdHosting
Hosting Review TmdHosting
About Company – Hosting Review TmdHosting
USP
- A one-stop shop
- An international company operating in the field of cloud services and web hosting
- Excellent WordPress-based cloud hosting
- SAS 70 type II certified
Data Center
- Four Data Centers: Two in the Illinois, US, One in Texas, Arizona and one in the Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Well maintained and have backup power supplies and Internet connections to avoid unwanted downtime
- Redundant N+1 power, HVAC and unmatched network infrastructure
Establishment: 2007
Headquarters: Texas Arizona
Offices: Plovdiv
Achievements/Awards
- Editors' Choice award for hosting WordPress installations
Services Offered – Hosting Review TmdHosting
- Managed solutions on all levels – shared, cloud
- Virtual private servers (VPS)
- Dedicated servers, load balancing farms, high-availability clusters and hyper converged environments
Hosting Plans: TMD Cloud and the TMD Portal
Hosting Plans
Web hosting includes two plans which come with 200+ open source scripts ready, 24/7/365 human monitoring, and Softaculous auto-Installer.
Reseller hosting comes in trio packages: Standard Package, Enterprise Package, and Professional Package. These packages comprise up to 200 gb disk space, unlimited domains, free WHM/cPanel, CloudFlare Ready and genius support.
VPS hosting comprises five plans. These plans are featured with custom software installation, backup setup, Intel powered servers, flexible server setup and full server access (SSH & WHM).
Clous hosting has three packages: Summer Cloud, Rain Cloud and Storm Cloud. These packages include host unlimited domains, free domain name, free SSH access, cPanel/WHM and free 24/7 premium support.
Dedicated server has four plans: E3-1230 V3 4×3.2Ghz, E3-1270 V3 4×3.5Ghz, E5-2620 V2 6×2.0Ghz and E5-2620 V2 12×2.0Ghz.
Features and Control Panel
- Unlimited Space, traffic,MySQL and Mailboxes
- Free website transfer
- CloudLinux Servers
- Multiple PHP versions
- No cancellation fees
- Immediate activation
- Client account is preloaded HD video codec, so users can seamlessly insert rich media formats into website.
- Free spam protection by SpamExperts
- Their VPS and dedicated servers include cPanel, site transfers, high end hardware and much more.
- Softaculous
Hosting Features
- WHM, cPanel
- Unlimited bandwidth, parked domains and sub-domains, disk space, MySQL, site transfer
- E-commerce tools: Magento (a shopping cart service) and Vertical Response (an email marketing service)
- Site building Tools: Drupal, MyBB, WordPress
- WordPress-friendly features, which includes live malware protection and curated plug-ins that are designed to enhance client's experience
- Security: ID Protect ($9.99 per year) for domain privacy, SiteLock ($19.95 per year) for SSL protection
- free domain name
Customers – Hosting Review TmdHosting
Number of Customers: 60,000+ users
What about Customers?
- High-performance SSD storage on all plans, which brings fast page load
- Affordable, flexible and reliable services on high-end hardware on the no-contract basis.
- Easy to upgrade or downgrade packages
- The Company complicatedly develops a new and innovative web hosting environment.
- A client can choose from multiple data centers
- Offers a wide range of features on their speedy and high-performance dedicated and VPS servers
- Decent range of products
- Backup: The company keeps seven copies of user`s content for restoring back to a previous version of a website.
Support
- 24.7.365 via phone, live chat, and email
- Resolves various hosting related issues
- Free Genius support by experts with proficient knowledge in open source and web security.
- Fast response in less than 15 minutes
- Provide knowledge base for additional information
- Support includes site optimization, server optimization and load balancing, and Google Apps integration.
Uptime Guarantee: 100%
Money-back Guarantee: 60-days. To cancel an account, click on ‘My Hosting Accounts' in the client area, and write a reason for cancellation.
Conclusion
Company`s overall hosting services are greast. Basically company deals in dedicated and vps services. TMD is growing day by day and catering excellent services to US clients. It provides great technical support team to assist until clients get their sites up. Company give more than six months compensation with client`s present provider. Here you will get high grade security tools and protection. Company occupied green data centers. Small businesses and free lancer will get great deals from this company.