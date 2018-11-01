Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostingfarms

Hostingfarms : Company Overview

HostingFarms, one of the leading web hosting providers of India, offers affordable cPanel hosting solutions for Windows & Linux platform. Dedicated servers are owned by company in USA provides high uptime for websites hosted on their servers. Mission of the company is to offer best and top class hosting services to their client’s at best possible prices. And to achieve the same, company is continuously improving, innovating and upgrading their services without leaving any cost burden on their customers.

With web hosting, company also offers website design services for clients business based on Joomla, PHP, Drupal, Magento, WordPress etc. and that too with a domain for free and web hosting service for a year.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Uptime Report of the company states it offers 99.9% Network Uptime Guarantee. These figures clearly indicates that company is very concerned for their servers being up all the time and to maintain them, it works hard so that site of clients works on continued basis without any interruption leads to overall top performance and max reliability.

Servers offered are equipped with latest technologies/ softwares that are upgraded from time to time. Millions of domains are hosted in World`s best data center. Best reliable & prompt custom build network servers are operating from US specifically designed for hosting platform offers high-quality hardware to deliver exceptional performance. To ensure reliability, SSL Certificates are also offered.

Hosting Plans

Shared Linux & Windows Hosting have three plans which offer a no. of features. Free features are Website Builder, cPanel, Script Library, Parallel Plesk, free domain, WPStats, Domain, Instant setup, Web templates, SEO, Script library. Others are RAID 1 Disk, CGI, FTP, Unlimited My SQL Databases, CRON, SSI, Perl, CURL, Ms Access, SQL Server 2005/2008 Express, ASP, Ajax, GD, etc. E-Mail related features includes Webmail, POP3 Accounts, E-Mail alias, Mailing list, Auto-responders, Forwarding, SMTP/ IMAP Support and others. Fantastico, IP Deny Manager, blogs, portals, forum, custom error pages, PHPMyAdmin, Webalizer, Referrer logs, error logs, osCommerce, Cubecart, Zencart, full support with several others are also offered.

Reseller Linux and Windows hosting plans provides clients features like PHP, Litespeed, free website builder, free SEO tools, free Plesk/WHM, Parallel Plesk, Unlimited Sub-domains & MySQL Db, cPanel, Cron jobs, POP3 Mail accounts, front page, SSI, Curl, webstats, forwarders, autoresponders, mailing lists, blogs, forums, raw logs, RV Site Builder, ASP, Ajax, Java support, ASP.NET 1.1/2.0/3.0/4.0, Zencart, Cubecart, AWStats, error/ referrer logs, free SEO, script library and others.

Special hosting comprises of b2evolution Hosting, Habari Hosting, PostNuke Hosting, CubeCart Hosting, Zen Cart Hosting, phpBB Hosting, AEF Hosting, ClipShare hosting, Jcow Hosting, Elgg hosting, Geeklog hosting and others.

Besides above hosting packages, there are some Special Packages offered by company. Features they offered are Free Name Server, Unlimited Databases, Unlimited Emails, Website Builder, Free SEO Tools, Unlimited web space, unlimited data transfer, Unlimited Sub-domains, Unlimited Databases and one free domain.

Features & Control Panel

Customer Service 24*7

99.9% Network Uptime Guarantee

30 Days Money back Guarantee

100% Guarantee of free setup

cPanel or Plesk Control Panel

Fantastico & Softaculous

One click install of over 150 scripts

Unlimited Diskspace & Bandwidth

Free SEO Tools

CGI, FTP, Unlimited My SQL Databases

E-Mail alias, Mailing list, Auto-responders, Forwarding

osCommerce, Cubecart, Zencart

PHP, Litespeed, free website builder

front page, SSI, Curl

Support

An excellent Customer Support/ Technical Service is delivered by Hostingfarms to their clients round the clock. If any hosting related or technical issue arises or some information is required, customer care team via Support ticket, phone, and live chat for 24 Hrs is available. A good and supporting Helpdesk always support clients in a premium manner. Online tutorials are also available for clients support.

Pros

Full Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

Industry experience of more than ten yrs.

Quick response delivered to clients

A reliable & stable web hosting provider

Prompt & Reliable Servers

Professional Business Solutions

Money back satisfaction guarantee

High quality hosting solutions at affordable prices

No contract is there to bound the users by it

Website designing & development services

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

A client can ask to cancel their service at any time. They are required to send a mail containing a request for account cancellation, min five days before next date of billing.

A good refund policy is provided by Exabytes to their customers. If clients of company found that the services provided are not giving full satisfaction, or they are facing some other kind of issues, they may request for cancelling their account and can get their money back. But a point to be noted here, a client is entitled for a refund if she or he submits a request for the same within 30 days of service being registered or issued. After a period of 30 days gets over, a client is not entitled for any refund. A refund will be made after deducting 10% setup fees and charges, if any, paid for over usage of traffic at client’s expenses. If a client has registered for a free domain, charges for domain will also be borne by client.

There is one more provision, a client after using hosting services for seven days, may ask for a refund on the 8th day. And refund will be done within 25 to 28 days.

Conclusion

Hostingfarms, having a good industry experience of several years, are offering high quality, efficient and affordable hosting plans. Reliable & prompt server connection, technologies of next generation, 99.9% uptime guarantee, 30 days money back guarantee, 24/7 professional customer support and many more all are offered here.